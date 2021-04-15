BOSTON — UMass trustees are freezing in-state tuition for the second year in a row.
During a livestreamed meeting, the 19-member board of trustees approved a freeze on tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students at four of the university's campuses for the 2021-22 school year.
Under the changes, in-state undergraduate tuition at the University of Massachusetts’ flagship campus in Amherst will remain at $15,791, not including room and board.
In-state graduate students attending UMass Amherst will pay $14,778 a year for tuition. Neither figure includes financial aid.
Students attending the Lowell, Dartmouth and Boston campuses will also pay the same tuition as now.
Out-of-state students attending the Amherst campus will, however, have to pay slightly more under the plan approved by the trustees.
The board agreed to a 1.5% tuition increase for undergraduate and graduate students at UMass Amherst, which will increase the cost for undergraduate students by $537 to $36,316 a year and graduate students by $496 to $33,536 a year.
UMass President Marty Meehan cited the impact of the coronavirus as the reason for freezing tuition for a second year.
"Our goal is to ease the financial burden of our students and families, many of whom have suffered from job losses, business closures and other impacts of COVID-19 crisis," Meehan told the board ahead of the vote.
Meehan said the freeze means a loss of more than $14 million for the university system. But he said the shortfall has been more than offset by cost-cutting efforts.
"It’s great not to increase tuition, but when costs increase — and they have for the past two years — we have to make cuts," he told the board.
While the board has the authority to set tuition, its plan hinges on approval of the university’s spending requests in the state budget for next fiscal year.
Meehan recently asked lawmakers to approve a 4.9% increase in UMass funding in the budget that must be approved by June 30.
The trustees normally set tuition in June, but board members said they hope an earlier decision will provide more clarity.
"By doing it now, our campuses will be able to provide more certainty to our students about the cost of attending one of our campuses and hopefully give them a more competitive edge in recruiting and retaining our students," said trustee Stephen Karam.
Timothy Scalona, a student representative on the board, was the lone voice against increasing out-of-state tuition at the Amherst campus.
"While I understand that we are still in a very tough time, the fact that we are raising tuition ... while we're still in a pandemic and with federal surplus (money) available, is not something that I personally feel like I can vote for as a student representative," Scalona told the board.
He called on trustees to push for more state funding to help prevent future tuition increases at the university.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
