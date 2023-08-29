Gov. Maura Healey has tapped an administrator from UMass-Lowell as her new commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.
Adam Baacke, the assistant vice chancellor for campus development at UMass-Lowell, will make the jump in September to the state’s agency in charge of capital planning, public building construction, facilities management and real estate services.
Baacke worked at UMass Lowell for nine years, starting as the director of campus planning and development in 2014. Prior to that, he worked for the City of Lowell for 14 years, first as the chief planner, then as the assistant city manager for seven years.
As assistant vice chancellor for campus development, Baacke planned a 1-million-square-foot, mixed-use development through a public-private partnership on the university’s east campus, according to Healey’s office.
He also handled a portfolio of planning and capital projects for the university that exceeded $150 million.
While working for Lowell, Baacke oversaw the city’s long-range planning and development, including its 15-acre, 2-million-square-foot, mixed-use redevelopment of the Hamilton Canal District and the establishment of a $6.7 million program working with private and federal funding to retrofit historic buildings in the city for energy efficiency, Healey’s office said.
As commissioner, Baacke will oversee the state’s portfolio of assets and future capital projects. The agency manages more than $3 billion in capital projects, and its assets total over 65 million square feet.
“Adam’s experience and success working in a Gateway City like Lowell and then at UMass make him uniquely qualified to take on the challenge of leading DCAMM,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “Whether it’s maintaining the assets we have or helping cities and campuses unlock their potential through state development, I look forward to partnering with Adam on the work ahead.”
Baacke has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree in public affairs from UMass Boston. He has also chaired Lowell’s Community Preservation Committee, served on the executive committee of the local real estate development nonprofit Coalition for a Better Acre, and worked as a design critic in urban planning and design at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, according to his LinkedIn.
Baacke will start Sept. 25, taking over for retiring Commissioner Carol Gladstone.
