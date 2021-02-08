HAVERHILL — The family of Charles Burrill Jr. has struggled for two years not knowing who drove the vehicle that hit and killed him as he walked across a street one morning before dawn.
His relatives may be close to having much of that mystery stripped away, as someone who was the target of the hit-and-run investigation will face a court hearing, law enforcement officials said.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Haverhill police have filed an application for a criminal complaint in the case. A person named in the complaint will be required to attend a hearing in Haverhill District Court to determine if there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges, the district attorney’s office said.
If a person is formally charged in the incident that caused the death of Burrill, a Haverhill resident, that person would be arraigned in court and only then will their identity become public, the district attorney’s office said.
Burrill, 59, was a member of the Haverhill High School Class of 1977. For 18 years before his death, he worked as a housekeeper at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Family members said he was talented at drawing, had a great sense of humor and was known for walking around town. They said that even when offered rides, he preferred to walk.
Just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2019, Burrill was walking across Main Street at White’s Corner at the eastern end of downtown when he was hit by a motor vehicle, police said. They said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle, described as a silver or gray PT Cruiser.
The crash has been under investigation by Haverhill and state police since it happened.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said police have filed an application for a criminal complaint in connection with Burrill’s death. The person listed in the application has received a notification to appear at a clerk magistrate’s hearing in Haverhill District Court, Kimball said.
“If the clerk finds probable cause, a criminal complaint will be issued and the person will be summonsed to appear for an arraignment in Haverhill District Court,” she said.
“If you are accused of a misdemeanor crime and are not arrested, you are entitled to a probable cause hearing,” she said, noting these types of preliminary hearings are not open to the public. “The individual has not been charged with a crime, therefore, releasing the person’s name (until the hearing determines there is enough evidence for charges) violates their rights.”
Kimball said the investigation into Burrill’s death resulted in a specific charge being considered at the court hearing. She said the charge is a misdemeanor, but would give no other details.
According to state law, motor vehicle homicide can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said the charge listed in an application for a criminal complaint can be rejected or changed by a clerk magistrate. Therefore, police are not publicly saying what charge is on the application, he said.
“We don’t want to publish charges that may not make it to the formal proceeding,” he said.
No information about the date of the court hearing were available.
According to a police accident report, a witness told police that he was walking east across Main Street and passed Burrill who was walking west across Main Street in the crosswalk. The witness said he then heard a loud thump and saw Burrill on the ground and a silver or light grey Chrysler PT Cruiser driving away, moving north on Main Street, according to the report.
The witness said he called 911, according to the report. Police said Burrill was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police noted that two street lights on the northbound side of Main Street and Water Street near the scene of the death were not working and another street light was dim.
