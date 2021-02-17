BOSTON — The Baker administration is trying to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates despite limited supplies by diverting some of the doses to mass vaccination sites, but the temporary move is drawing a chorus of criticism.
Like most states, Massachusetts has been constrained by a lack of vaccine. At the same time, Gov. Charlie Baker has faced criticism his administration hasn't moved quickly enough to get doses already received injected into people's arms.
To speed up the process, the Baker administration steered some doses earmarked for hospitals and communities to mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and DoubleTree hotel in Danvers.
Critics say the shift toward a more centralized system cuts off supplies to programs in communities such as Methuen and Peabody, adding to confusion among those seeking to get inoculated.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said Baker's vaccine distribution plan has been "frustrating and confusing for many residents" and that the latest changes have deepened her concerns.
"This administration needs to get organized and distribute the vaccine in a way that is fair and equitable for our most vulnerable population," she said.
Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, said her office has been bombarded with calls from constituents who cannot make new appointments at local hospitals and do not want to go to a mega site to get vaccinated.
"It really doesn't make sense to me," she said. "We have all of these local vaccine clinics underway and they're working. Why not support them?"
Meanwhile, public health groups say the shift from community centers to mass vaccination sites will deepen the suffering in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, especially minority or low-income communities whose residents may not be able to access one of the larger sites as readily as other people.
On Wednesday, a coalition of health groups and immigrant, civil rights and social justice organizations are expected to unveil a "vaccine equity" initiative aimed at boosting vaccination rates in low-income communities.
"If we aren't successful in vaccinating communities that have been hardest hit and have the highest rate of infection and hospitalizations, then we are going to fail in beating COVID," said Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Public Health Association, one of the groups.
In a letter to lawmakers, Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders said the state is expanding its vaccine infrastructure, but the supply overseen by the federal government has been "flat." She said the state's COVID-19 Command Center receives "four times" as many requests as it has available doses.
"While demand outstrips supply, we have no choice but to allocate doses based on certain criteria: which sites and providers can vaccinate people most quickly, which sites can best serve communities of color hardest hit by COVID, and which sites can best use the doses," Sudders wrote.
Sudders said hospitals have been scheduling vaccine appointments that "far exceeded" the state's anticipated shipments. As a result, hospitals have been advised not to schedule any new appointments for first doses "until further notice."
Local governments that do not use doses they receive within 10 days or maintain an administration rate of at least 85% will not have orders filled.
Massachusetts now ranks 10th among states based on the percentage of the population that has received a single dose of the vaccine, or 12.3%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Tuesday, the state has administered more than 1.1 million doses.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.