BOSTON — The state will give away $1 million to a fully vaccinated adult this week in the first drawing of VaxMillions, a game that aims to persuade vaccine-hesitant Bay Staters to get their shots.
But the allure of cash doesn't appear to have substantially boosted vaccination rates, which have been declining, according to public health data. And nearly half of those eligible for the sweepstakes have not registered.
The number of new vaccinations given in Massachusetts dropped again last week, with 53,177 doses administered between July 14 and July 20. That’s down 14% from the previous week, when about 62,000 doses were administered, according to the state Department of Public Health.
More than 4.3 million people in the state, or about 63% of the population, are fully vaccinated. That's one of the highest rates in the country.
Still, fewer than half of those those eligible for the weekly drawing — about 2 million adults and 134,885 children ages 12 to 17— have registered for VaxMillions.
The first drawing was Monday and the winner will be announced Thursday after the state has contacted the individual. Winners have 24 hours to claim the cash prize before it goes to an alternate winner.
There will be four more weekly drawings, through Aug. 26, and those who have yet to vaccinated still have until Aug. 19 to get jabbed and register for a chance to win.
At least five vaccinated adults can each walk away with $1 million. Five children, ages 12 to 17, will win $300,000 college scholarships.
Gov. Charlie Baker defended the sweepstakes, pointing out that it has achieved the main goal of vaccinating more people.
The state has been averaging 7,000 to 10,000 vaccinations a day since VaxMillions was announced last month.
"Somewhere in the vicinity of 300,000 shots have been delivered since that program was put in place," Baker told reporters. "And we continue to see a very robust number of people getting vaccinated every day."
The chances of winning — about 1 in 400,000 for Monday's drawing — are better than those for MegaMillions or other state lotteries, state officials note.
But the declining numbers of shots being given has raised questions about whether the sweepstakes is worth the cost to the state, which is using $10 million in federal pandemic relief funding to cover the prizes as well as administration of the lottery.
Dr. David Hamer, a professor at Boston University's School of Public Health and School of Medicine, said it is not clear if the state is succeeding at its effort to persuade the remaining third of residents who have not been vaccinated.
"The hope was that it might spur on some of those people, but if they are seriously vaccine hesitant, these kinds of incentives won't be enough to convince them," he said. "This is sort of the hard core of those who are unvaccinated."
He said the reasons for vaccine hesitancy range from a lack of access and concerns about safety and side effects to a lack of trust. For those people, it will take more than dangling cash to get them vaccinated, he said.
Hamer said there is a desperate need to get more shots into arms with the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 infecting the unvaccinated.
COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, with new infections topping 400 daily in Massachusetts, according to state health data. Virus-related deaths and hospitalizations still remain low.
The Baker administration has closed large vaccination sites, such as one at the Double Tree Hotel in Danvers, as it turns its focus to hard-to-reach communities such as Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill, where vaccination rates remain low.
Baker said VaxMillions is only "one tool in the toolbox" to reach the unvaccinated.
"We're going to keep vaccinating people as far into the future as we possibly can," he said Monday. "But as we get further down the road, the numbers will get smaller and smaller."
For more information and to register: vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
