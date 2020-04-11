MIDDLETON — The Middleton Jail is in lockdown after 28 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department announced Friday evening.
That is nearly a five-fold increase in the number of cases since Monday, when the department confirmed six positive tests among inmates.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said that of 40 inmates who have been tested, 28 were positive for the virus.
“Each of the inmates who have tested positive have displayed mild symptoms,” Coppinger said in a press release.
Coppinger said he believes the jump is due in part to increased access to testing and speedier results. Results for tests last week took days, while results of tests this week were being returned within hours.
He also said the jail had been advised that “aggressive testing is the key to isolation and treatment of the virus.”
“We knew that aggressive testing would result in more cases, but we also knew it would provide inmates better treatment,” Coppinger said. “We do expect that with the continued testing we will see more cases, but we’re prepared for it.”
The department is also in direct communication with the state Department of Public Health about the situation, according to the release.
The Middleton Jail was put on a lockdown at noon Friday as a precaution, the sheriff said.
“We continue to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” said Coppinger, who said the jail had been preparing since January for a possible outbreak. “We’re working closely with our healthcare partner WellPath on testing, treatment and prevention. I am confident in our preparations and that we can provide the care needed to our population at this time.”
Earlier Friday, during hearings for inmates seeking release from the facility, prosecutors reported to the court that 14 inmates and seven employees had tested positive.
A lawyer for two of those inmates, Patrick Regan, told Judge James Lang that inmates had been given cloth masks, and that many had chosen not to use them. He also told the judge that one of his clients was sharing a unit with 50 other inmates and did not believe he could sufficiently isolate himself.
