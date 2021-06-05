DANVERS – The Women's Fund of Essex County (TWF) this week announced annual grant funding totaling $250,000 to 37 non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls.
In the past 18 years, The Women's Fund has made over 250 grants totaling more than $2.8 million to 150 organizations that provide local women and girls a path to achieve their potential by creating new opportunities and supporting their economic well-being. From skills training and employment-readiness to promoting health and well-being, financial literacy, empowerment, and mentoring, The Women's Fund supports programming targeted towards helping women and girls from across Essex County.
This year the fund offered one-year, unrestricted grants of up to $10,000 to Essex County nonprofits addressing the significant needs and impacts of COVID-19 and the societal inequities as they relate to women and girls.
Among the grant recipients are:
Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation, Newburyport, to fund a patient care advocate for vulnerable pregnant women; Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, Essex County, to support new Big Sister Little Sister matches and resources throughout Essex County; Essex County Habitat for Humanity, Lawrence, Salisbury, Wenham, to provide the ability to complete three homes for single mothers and their families with handicap requirements; HAWC-Healing Abuse Working for Change, Essex County, to strengthen triage services for victims of domestic violence; Jeanne Geiger Crisis, Newburyport, Haverhill, to expand and strengthen wrap-around support programs and case management for domestic abuse victims.
Also: Our Neighbors' Table, Amesbury, Byfield, Newburyport, Groveland, for grocery programs to help alleviate food security where 57% women of clients are women, over 2/3 served are female head of households, from young students to retired women, widows, victims of domestic violence, and other women in crisis; Three Sisters Garden Project, Ipswich, Rowley, Boxford and Gloucester, for programs that specifically raise organic, and healthy foods for Essex County food pantries; YWCA Newburyport, Newburyport, and Amesbury, for childcare services for impoverished women, specifically to provide 37 women the chance to keep working during this pandemic and beyond.
To learn more about The Women’s Fund of Essex County, visit thewomensfundec.org.
