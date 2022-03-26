WEST NEWBURY –Families interested in participating in the town’s summer recreation program at Page Elementary School this year are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible via a new online registration portal. “Some weeks are already halfway to max capacity, so sign your child(ren) up today,” a posting on the town’s website reports.
The goal of this new online platform is to offer improved service to residents, at greater efficiency of staff time, in various areas of municipal operations. The portal can also be used to place holds on use of town facilities and will soon be available to reserve ball fields and other facilities maintained by the Park and Recreation Commission. To access the site, visit https://westnewburyma.myrec.com. Administration responsibilities for the MyRec.com site is via the Town Manager's office. Questions may be emailed to FacilitiesandRec@wnewbury.org.
