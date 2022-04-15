To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers Holy Week services.
Masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask.
Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m.: The celebration of the Lord’s Passion.
Easter vigil, Saturday, April 16, at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at 9 a.m.: A celebration of the Eucharist on Easter morning. Preservice organ music begins at 8.50 a.m. There will be no Christian Formation on April 17.
A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon but will not be held April 20.
Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The Easter sunrise service will be April 17 at 6 a.m. on the boardwalk near the harbormaster’s house. The worship service begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by an Easter egg hunt in the sanctuary. The sermon will be “So, What’s the Big Deal About Easter?“ by the Rev. Tim Dolan.
This week, the Sunday Sandwiches ministry will distribute box lunches from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Next week, the Sunday Sandwiches ministry returns to the usual schedule of 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Palm Sunday Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., in person and livestreaming.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning services are held each weekday at 8:30 except Wednesday.
In celebration of Holy Week, bridegroom services will be held Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Saturday of Lazarus Divine Liturgy takes place at 9:30 a.m. followed by a breakfast offered by the Men’s Club. Palm pleating will follow. On Holy Wednesday, April 20, a Holy Unction service takes place at 4 p.m. and the Matins of the Last Supper with anointing is at 7 p.m.
On Holy Thursday, April 21, Vesperal Liturgy of the Last Supper takes place at 9:30 a.m. and the 12 Gospels and Crucifixion is at 7 p.m.
On Holy Friday, April 22, the Service of Unnailing takes place at 3 p.m. and lamentations is at 7 p.m. On Holy Saturday, April 23, the Service of Light and Paschal Liturgy takes place at 11:45 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 24, the Agape Service and Great and Holy Pascha service takes place at 11 a.m.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers a service on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
For those who are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is optional. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For questions about worship services, call the church office at 978-388-0982, text 978-696-8060 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
St. James Episcopal, Amesbury
St James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.
The Good Friday service on April 15 begins with Liturgy with Mass of the Presanctified at 7 p.m.
The Easter Sunday sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. at Alliance Park with Festal Easter Liturgy at 10 a.m.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Hospitality coffee hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
The Good Friday service begins at noon. The Easter sunrise service will be April 17 at 5:45 a.m. at the pavilion at Salisbury Beach State Reservation. The Easter worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in the meetinghouse.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
Ken Medema performs in concert Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. (freewill offering).
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Amesbury Council of Churches
The Amesbury Council of Churches presents an Easter sunrise service, hosted by Main Street and Union Congregational churches, at 6 a.m. at Alliance Park.
A collection for a Ukraine relief fund will be taken and a light continental breakfast will be served at Union Congregational following the service.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 11:30 a.m. Vaccination and masks are requested.
The church presents “Serpentine Prophecy” from Thursday, April 21, to Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The program, presented by Shawn Boonstra, explores the story of faith and the supernatural through the ages. On April 21, the topic will be “The Mystery of Room 217,” which raises the question: What’s really going on inside America’s most haunted room? The answer: A lot more than most people realize.
The church will soon hold a fundraiser to benefit Ukraine.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
On Easter Sunday, the church celebrates the arrival of spring and Easter in story, music and song. Children are invited to an Easter egg hunt after the service.
Masks are optional but vaccination is required. Socially distanced seating has been discontinued, except in designated areas of the sanctuary. After worship, there will be a 30-minute social in person (weather permitting) and on Zoom.
For more information and access to worship services, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The April in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: (No 4 p.m. Masses on Holy Saturday) 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
Easter Masses: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, (livestreamed), IC; Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC (livestreamed); 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the website at hriccatholic.org and www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
There is social distancing and the use of masks. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
Good Friday worship will be held in the sanctuary and can be viewed online.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
The Easter sunrise service begins at 6 a.m. in Alliance Park with breakfast to follow in the church hall. Easter celebration at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
On Good Friday, there will be a contemplative service of meditation and reflection from 2 to 3 p.m. There will be organ music and a visual presentation.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The churches are offering their Spring Fling Basket Raffle with tickets available through Saturday, April 30, for 15 theme gift baskets at https://form.jotform.com/wjcroteau/2022-hfpsos-spring-fling. The link will also be on the parish website and Facebook page. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20 (Must enter the coupon code that will appear when buying online).
Tickets may also be purchased by mail: Leave a message at 978-388-0330, ext. 101 for details. Calls will be returned within 48 hours. Each ticket purchased will also be entered for a door price valued at $50. The drawing will be held Sunday, May 1, in the Holy Family Parish Hall after the 9:30 a.m. Mass.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The service is available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
On April 17, the Rev. Shipley Allinson will lead the Easter service, “We’re Still Rolling Stones!”
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be the Gospel of Mark.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
St. James Episcopal, Groveland
St James Episcopal Church, 119 Washington St., Groveland, offers an Easter Sunday service.
On April 17, the Festival Eucharist of the Resurrection begins at 9:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt follows the service.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, “Doctrine of Atonement,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, has resumed in-person Sunday worship at 9 a.m.
Virtual worship via Zoom will also be offered at 9 a.m.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: +1 929 205 6099.
Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, meet on Mondays at Atkinson Common. Short-form classes begin at 9 a.m. and long-form classes at 9:45. Classes open to everyone. Donations accepted.
The newly refurbished Hartson Hall, on the church’s lower level, is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145. Jazz and Coffee gatherings held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
For those who enjoy bluegrass, an opportunity to gather and play has begun. To join in, come to the church Saturday after 3 p.m.
On Friday, May 6, Open Mike Night resumes. Poets, storytellers, performers, musicians, singers and those who just want to listen are welcome.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel Weathervane in honor of a loved one should call the church. All months available except June and July.
All Saints Episcopal
All Saints Episcopal Church, 895 Main St., West Newbury, offers an Easter Sunday service.
On April 17, the Festival Eucharist of the Resurrection begins at noon.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” is offered Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
