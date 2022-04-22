To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. with Agape Vespers in person and through livestreaming.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning services are held each weekday at 8:30 except Wednesday.
On Holy Friday, April 22, the Service of Unnailing takes place at 3 p.m. and lamentations is at 7 p.m. On Holy Saturday, April 23, the Vesperal Liturgy of the Resurrection is at 9:39 a.m. and the Service of Light and Paschal Liturgy is at 11:45 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 24, the Agape Service and Great and Holy Pascha service is at 11 a.m.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The churches are offering their Spring Fling Basket Raffle with tickets available through Saturday, April 30, for 15 theme gift baskets at https://form.jotform.com/wjcroteau/2022-hfpsos-spring-fling. The link will also be on the parish website and Facebook page. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20 (Must enter the coupon code that will appear when buying online).
Tickets may also be purchased by mail: Leave a message at 978-388-0330, ext. 101 for details. Calls will be returned within 48 hours. Each ticket purchased will also be entered for a door price valued at $50. The drawing will be held Sunday, May 1, in the Holy Family Parish Hall after the 9:30 a.m. Mass.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, has resumed in-person Sunday worship at 9 a.m.
Virtual worship via Zoom will also be offered at 9 a.m.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: +1 929 205 6099.
Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, meet on Mondays at Atkinson Common. Short-form classes begin at 9 a.m. and long-form classes at 9:45. Classes open to everyone. Donations accepted.
The newly refurbished Hartson Hall, on the church’s lower level, is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145. Jazz and Coffee gatherings held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
For those who enjoy bluegrass, an opportunity to gather and play has begun. To join in, come to the church Saturday after 3 p.m.
On Friday, May 6, Open Mike Night resumes. Poets, storytellers, performers, musicians, singers and those who just want to listen are welcome.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel Weathervane in honor of a loved one should call the church. All months available except June and July.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Masks are optional but vaccination is required. Socially distanced seating is available in designated areas of the sanctuary. After worship, there will be a 30-minute outside (weather permitting).
On April 24, the sermon will be “Beyond the Binary: It’s Not Simple.” In a world dominated by binary thinking, including in gender, politics and beliefs, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan will speak about the costs of thinking in binary ways and what gifts lie beyond if people choose a different path.
Children in prekindergarten through eighth grade can join Young Church for ritual, connection, learning and games. For more information, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers a service on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
For anyone fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is optional. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For questions about worship services, call the church office at 978-388-0982, text 978-696-8060 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The April in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: (No 4 p.m. Masses on Holy Saturday) 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the website at hriccatholic.org and www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in the meetinghouse.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Wedding gowns and prom dresses are not available.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon.
Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The service is available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
On April 22, Jackie Woodside speaks on, “After the Resurrection: Still We Rise.”
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be the Gospel of Mark.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, “Probation After Death,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The sermon will be “What Now?” by Tyler Lenocker. The Sunday Sandwiches ministry will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 11:30 a.m. Vaccination and masks are requested.
The church presents “Serpentine Prophecy” through Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The program, presented by Shawn Boonstra, explores the story of faith and the supernatural through the ages. The church will soon hold a fundraiser to benefit Ukraine.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Hospitality coffee hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” is offered Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
There is social distancing and the use of masks. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
