To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
St. James Episcopal
Please post the following service times for St James Episcopal Church, 120 Main Street, Amesbury MA.
April 10th - Palm Sunday: procession from the Millyard 9:00am, Palm Sunday Liturgy 10:00am
April 11, 12 & 13 - Stations of the Cross and Holy Eucharist Rite II 7:00pm
April 14th - Maundy Thursday: Liturgy 7:00pm, All Night Vigil 9:00pm-6:00am
April 15th - Good Friday: Liturgy with Mass of the Pre Sanctified 7:00pm
April 17th - Easter Sunday: Sunrise service at Alliance Park 6:00am, Festal Easter Liturgy 10:00am
Thank you for your help with this.
Best,
Robin Bondar
Jr Warden
St James Episcopal Church
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, holds in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Hospitality coffee hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
Palm Sunday worship begins with the procession of palms on April 10 at 10:30 a.m. A Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service will be offered April 14 at 7 p.m. The Good Friday service will be held at noon. The Easter sunrise service will be April 17 at 5:45 a.m. at the pavilion on Salisbury Beach State Reservation. The Easter worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
------------
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Hospitality coffee hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos.
Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
Palm Sunday worship will begin with Procession of Palms on April 10 at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service will be offered April 14 at 7 p.m. Good Friday service will be held t 12:00 p.m. The Easter Sunrise service will be April 17 at 5:45 a.m. at the pavilion on Salisbury Beach Reservation. Easter Sunday worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On April 3, the church continues with its Lenten sermon series, “Jesus: In His Own Words,” with the sermon “I Am the Vine” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock.
Palm Sunday worship will be April 10 at 10 a.m. A Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service will be held April 14 at 7 p.m. The congregation will observe Jesus’ final days, celebrating the Last Supper together and remembering his betrayal, crucifixion and burial with scripture, song and shadow.
The Easter Sunday sunrise service will be April 17 at 6 a.m. on the boardwalk near the harbormaster’s house. The worship service begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by an Easter egg hunt in the sanctuary.
The church hosts a spring and summer gently used clothing drive Saturday, April 9. Donations of clothes and shoes are appreciated. Volunteers will be near the church doors that day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive donations.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
------
Please join Old South Presbyterian Church this Palm Sunday for our 10am worship service. Wave your palms as we commemorate Jesus's entry into Jerusalem. We continue our Lenten sermon series, "Jesus: In His Own Words," with the sermon “I Am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life” by Rev. Dr. Scott DeBlock. The service will also be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Join us as we journey toward the cross and celebrate the Resurrection:
Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service, April 14, 7:00 pm—We will observe Jesus's final days, celebrating the last supper together and remembering his betrayal, crucifixion, and burial with scripture, song, and shadow.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, April 17, 6:00 am, on the boardwalk by the Harbormaster's House—Join us for a brief service by the water as we roll the stone away from the tomb.
Easter Sunday Worship, April 17, 10:00 am—Hallelujah! He is risen! Celebrate the risen Lord. An Easter egg hunt in the sanctuary will follow the service.
We will be holding a spring and summer gently used clothing drive at Old South this Saturday, April 9. In addition to men’s and women’s clothing, donations of children’s clothing (toddler-teen) would be very much appreciated. We will also be accepting gently used shoes. Volunteers will be on hand by the Federal St. doors from 8am – 3pm to receive donations.
Our Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30am to 12:30pm at the School St. entrance of the church.
Old South Presbyterian Church is located at 29 Federal St. For more information, please visit our website, oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org
Thank you!
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., in person and livestreaming.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning services are held each weekday at 8:30 except Wednesday.
Since Great Lent has begun, a salutations service takes place Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Presanctified Liturgy takes place Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
The Greek Ladies Aid Society will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday fish dinner Sunday, April 17, immediately after the service. For more information, contact Diane Hansen at dvhansen@verizon.net.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
------------------------------------
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (AGOC) at 7 Harris Street Newburyport, MA, led by the Rev. Dr. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros Sunday at 9:00 AM followed by St. Mary of Egypt Divine Liturgy at 10:00 AM in-person and livestreaming. Please visit our website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually.
Masks are no longer required to be worn in church. Morning services are held every weekday except Wednesday at 8:30am.
With this being the fifth week of Lent, the Akathist service which is the fifth and final Salutations to the Theotokos takes place on Friday, April 8 at 7pm. Presanctified Liturgy takes place on Wednesday, April 13th at 6:30pm at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Ipswich.
The Parish Council Retreat will take place on Saturday. April 9th at the Metropolis of Boston Camp.
The Fundraising Committee will meet Monday, April 11th at 7:30pm.
The Greek Ladies Aid Society will be hosting the Palm Sunday Luncheon on Sunday, April 17 following services. Only 100 tickets will be sold. For ticket information, contact Diane Hansen at dvhansen@verizon.net.
St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available as pick up/to go on Mondays from 11:30 AM to 12:00 noon. No indoor seating is permitted in St Basil’s Hall at this time.
To reach the AGOC office please call 978.465.5757, or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out our Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil's Hall or Conference Room reservation is available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the AGOC website.
Amesbury Council of Churches
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Amesbury Council of Churches will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday procession on April 10 to celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.
The service, hosted by All Saints Anglican Cathedral, begins at the Amesbury Millyard amphitheater at 9 a.m. The celebration will include prayers, singing, the waving of palms and shouts of “Hosanna.” The procession continues up Main Street and stops at each church for prayers and blessings for the ministries during Holy Week through Easter.
On Sunday, April 17, the council presents an Easter sunrise service, hosted by Main Street and Union Congregational churches, at 6 a.m. at Alliance Park. A collection for a Ukraine relief fund will be taken and a light continental breakfast will be served at Union Congregational following the service.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
The sermon series is “Love Matters.” On April 3, the Rev. Gene Heacock will preach on “Love Conquers.”
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” is offered Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
--------------------
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale Street, Newburyport, holds in-person worship services each Sunday at 9:00 and 10:45 AM. The 9:00 service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. This Palm Sunday, Rev. Pastor Gene Heacock will be preaching “Parade To Triumph”. A Children’s program (Nursery – 5th grade) and a Youth Program (High Point) is held simultaneous to the 9:00 church hour each Sunday. A Women’s Study class called Encountering God will run Sundays Jan 9th – March 13 at 10:30 and on Tuesdays at 9:00 starting February 1st. For more information about the church, visit www.hopenewburyport.com of call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
On April 3, the service is titled “Sailors Look Up” as the congregation celebrates April as a month of wholeness. The service will focus on what it means to be whole as individuals, a community and as a world – making the most of what is offered and listening to the needs of others as well as one’s own needs.
Masks are optional but vaccination is required. Socially distanced seating has been discontinued, except in designated areas of the sanctuary. After worship, there will be a 30-minute social in person (weather permitting) and on Zoom.
For more information and access to worship services, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
--------------------
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport: Sunday worship, in-person and livestreamed on YouTube, at 10:30am. We are a welcoming congregation open to all people.
Join us this Sunday for our Earth Day service, "Climate Change is a Social Justice Issue," to be led by the FRS Climate Action Project. Every year, Earth Day is a special moment to both reflect on our relationship with our Earth and to hear more clearly the call to be in harmony with our Earth. This year we focus on issues of climate justice, knowing that many impacts of climate change are falling most heavily on disenfranchised people - people of color, the poor, and nations of the third world. We believe their stories deserve to be heard as a call to action.
On Easter Sunday, join us in celebrating the coming of spring and Easter in story, music, and song. All ages welcome. Children are invited to join us outside after the service for an Easter egg hunt.
Those attending worship in person must be vaccinated, however, masks are now optional. Socially distanced seating has been discontinued, except in designated areas of the Sanctuary.
Join us after Sunday worship for a 30-minute social both in person (weather permitting) and on Zoom.
For more information and access to worship services, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org, or call 978-465-0602.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
---------------------
All are invited to our Palm Sunday Candlelight Taizé Meditation Service on Sunday, April 10th at 7:30 PM in the sanctuary. We enter into Holy Week by reflecting on Jesus’ great love for us as he approaches his suffering and death. The service will include Scripture, short sung refrains, petitions and a period of silent meditation, in the beautiful candlelit sanctuary. A beautiful way to enter into Holy Week! This is an ecumenical service…all are welcome.
On Good Friday there will be a Contemplative Service of Meditation and Reflection from 2-3 PM. Anyone is welcome to come sit in the peace of the sanctuary. There will be organ music and a visual presentation.
Easter Worship on Sunday the 17th is at 10 AM.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The April in-person Mass schedule, including Palm Sunday — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the website at hriccatholic.org and www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
Stations of the Cross offered Fridays during Lent: 5:15 p.m. at IC, 6 p.m. at Nativity.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
---------------------
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The April in-person Mass schedule, including Palm Sunday — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
Easter Masses: 7:30 p.m. Saturday (live streamed), IC; Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC (live streamed); 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on our website: hriccatholic.org and on Facebook: facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
Stations of the Cross offered Fridays during Lent: 5:15 p.m. at IC, 6 p.m. at Nativity.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
------------
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market Street, Amesbury
www.MSBCNews.org, msbcsec@verizon.net, 978.388.0930
Sunday Worship: 10: 00 am in person & live streamed on Facebook with coffee hour to follow
Bible Studies are available
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Social distancing is in place and masks are optional. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
On April 3, the service will be led by the Rev. Shipley Allinson. The church hosts its special homecoming celebration following the service.
The service is available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, "Are Sin, Disease, and Death Real?" is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
This is a service with Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required and there is socially distanced seating. Christian formation returns Sunday, April 3.
Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon, but will not be held March 30. Masks required. For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be “The History & Purpose of Lent.”
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
--------------------------------------
irst Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury worships online and in person Sunday at 10:00AM at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship with Rev. Raymond Henderson. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number - just press #.
Next Bible Study meeting will be held on Monday April 11th, 2022 at 7:00PM with Rev. Henderson on Zoom. Topic of discussion will be The History & Purpose of Lent..
The Food Pantry is open Fridays from 2:30PM to 5:00PM for those in need and has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St . To receive food, go online the Wednesday or Thursday prior and register on website at: NewburyFoodPantry.org or call #978-358-1077 for food assistance.
To donate to the Food Pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put "food pantry" in the memo.
Food donations are now being accepted on Thursdays from 9:30 to 1:00 PM. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioners, razors, toothpaste, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The Church's Clothing Shed has re-opened in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. at Fiske Chapel.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
Choir rehearsal is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Stage Room. “Bible Exploration” is Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Bannister Room and via Zoom at the same link as the worship service.
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
-------------------------------
Rev. Ross Varney of Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street, will offer Sunday, in-person worship Palm Sunday, April 10th at 10am in the Fiske Chapel.. The service is also available via zoom. To access the zoom link please visit our website at bellevillechurch.org. Join us for coffee hour after the service. Bible Exploration Friday mornings at 10:30 in the Bannister Room and via zoom (same link as worship service). Choir rehearsal Thursday evenings at 6:30 in the Stage Room. Maundy Thursday service April 14th at 7pm in the Chapel. Belleville is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. All are welcome. The Thrift Shop will reopen on April 9th . Regularly open Wed & Sat from 9-12.
ADD DETAILS FROM FLYER
April9th M ulti-Band BenefitConcertfor Ukraine,7pm M e e t in g H o u s e
April10th Palm SundayService,10am Chapel
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, has resumed in-person Sunday worship at 9 a.m.
Virtual worship via Zoom will also be offered at 9 a.m.
Joint Zoom information for March: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: +1 929 205 6099.
Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, meet on Mondays. Short-form classes begin at 9 a.m. and long-form classes at 9:45. Classes open to everyone. Donations accepted.
The newly refurbished Hartson Hall, on the church’s lower level, is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145. Jazz and Coffee gatherings held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel Weathervane in honor of a loved one should call the church. All months available except June and July.
-----------------------
People’s UMC, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, has resumed In-person worship at 9 a.m. and Virtual worship via Zoom. The sermon will also be broadcast at 11 a.m. from Merrimacport UMC
Joint Zoom Information
Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140
Meeting Password: 563426
Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09
To join by phone call: +1 929 205 6099
As the milder weather of Spring approaches, Monday Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, will be relocating to Atkinson Common. Short-form class begins at 9 a.m., and Long-form class at 9:45. Classes are open to everyone. Donations accepted.
The newly refurbished Hartson Hall is available for rental. If interested in a pleasant space with a stage, please call the church at the number listed below.
Jazz and Coffee gatherings are held on Saturdays from 1 pm to 3 pm. Come and listen to live Jazz while enjoying coffee and snacks. All are welcome.
NEW NEWS: ; For those who enjoy Bluegrass, an opportunity to gather and “jam” is in the beginning stages. If you would like to join in this week, come to Peoples UMC, after 3 pm Saturday.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel Weathervane in honor of a loved one may contact People's UMC at (978) 465-5145. Except for June and July, all the remaining months of 2022 are available.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 11:30 a.m. Vaccination and masks are requested. A light brunch is offered at 10 a.m. each Saturday with the program to follow.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
------------------
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or on-line worship on Sundays at 10 AM. Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Scott Chase, Minister. All are welcome.
April 10: Palm Sunday Service at 10:00 AM.
April 14: Maunday Thursday Community Meal and Service at 5:30 PM.
April 17: Easter Sunrise Service at 6:00 AM across the street in Alliance Park with Breakfast to follow in the church hall. Easter Celebration at 10:00 AM in the sanctuary.
Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information, and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, has resumed in-person Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.