To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
This is a service with Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
On Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., a family candlelit service will be held with readings, carols and the Eucharist. Preservice Christmas music begins at 3:45 p.m. Midnight Mass begins at 11 11 p.m. Preservice music and Christmas carols begin at 10:30 p.m. On Christmas, a celebration of the Eucharist begins at 9 a.m. Preservice music begins at 8.45 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, masks are required and limited seating is available in the church, especially for 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. But overflow space will be available and communion can still be received. All services will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA, and services will also be broadcast subsequently on local television stations. Masks required for in-person worship.
Wednesday at noon for Mass in the main church, this is a service of Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for this service, masks are required. Christian Formation at 10:15 a.m. resumes Jan 2.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The December in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC and St. Ann (4 p.m. on Christmas); Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
Mass schedule: Christmas Eve, 3 p.m., IC and Nativity (livestreamed on Facebook); 4 p.m., St. Ann; 5 p.m., IC and Nativity; 6 p.m., St. Ann; 7 p.m., IC.
Christmas Day: 8 a.m., IC; 9 a.m., Nativity; 10 a.m., St. Ann and IC (livestreamed on Facebook).
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds in-person worship services Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Masks are optional at the 9 a.m. service and requested at the 10:45 a.m. service because of those with compromised health.
Coffee is served between services. The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A young mothers group meets each Tuesday at 9 a.m. Seniors meet each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Christmas Eve candlelight services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m. Masks are optional.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship, both in person and livestreamed on YouTube, at 10:30 a.m.
On Dec. 26, Zach Field of Zach Field Drums and Music returns for the annual gong meditation and relaxation service to ring in the new year with peace and calm.
The traditional Christmas Eve services will be held in person and via livestream at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Carols will be sung outside following both services. Families with children under age 5 are encouraged to attend online. Masks and vaccination required to attend in person.
For more information, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org, or call 978-465-0602.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Marnie Silbert will preach on “Everyday Gifts from the Manger.” The service will also be available at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT. Masks are required.
A candlelight service will be presented Christmas Eve at 7 p.m.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from noon to 1 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 5 p.m. in the Meetinghouse. Face masks strongly recommended. The service is also available via Zoom at 5 p.m.
To access the Zoom links, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. The Thrift Shop will be closed until Jan. 5.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Nursery care is available. Children can attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
A Christmas Eve rock ‘n’ roll carol service begins at 4 p.m. with the candlelight service starting at 7 p.m. Masks are required.
For more information, call the church at 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will have a special Sabbath on Christmas Day.
Sabbath School will be in person only and worship will be in person and through livestreaming. Mask required for those not vaccinated and recommended for all. A holiday brunch will be held at 10 a.m. in the fellowship room with a midday service starting at 11 a.m. with sacred Christmas music, scripture and preaching .
On other days, Sabbath School for adults begins at 9 a.m. with discussion of the relationship with God as seen through the book of Deuteronomy. No prior study necessary.
This service is also available online (both livestreaming or to be viewed later on YouTube: Go to AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page. Click on the YouTube icon for the most current services.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Zoom.
The Christmas Eve service begins at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church council has voted to require the wearing of masks and spaced seating to avoid the danger of COVID-19 and its variants.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426;
meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Both Monday Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, are postponed until Jan. 17.
Jazz and Coffee has resumed on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to listen to live jazz and enjoy enjoy coffee and snacks.
The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in December by the MacBurnie family in celebration of Duncan’s birthday. If interested in sponsoring the steeple and weathervane lighting to honor a loved one, all months of 2022 are available except for January and July. Contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, call 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631. The Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 7 p.m.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 8:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Masks and sign-up are not required. Check the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for updates or changes in services.
The St. Basil’s Ministries Monday lunch program has resumed. Takeout meals are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Sunday school for children and teens is at the same time. A testimony meeting is held each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
The subject of this week’s Bible lesson sermon is, “Christian Science” and is read in Christian Science churches around the world, and consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website. Gift and holiday ideas include nondenominational Bible stories, Bibles and cards.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting will be with Henderson on Monday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.
The food pantry, which is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, hearty soups, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m., in person and over Zoom.
Masks are required for all in-person participants. For Zoom links or any questions, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
On Dec. 26, the service will be led by Mendhi Audlin. The Christmas Eve service will be led by Amy Joslin. Each service will be a hybrid event with the option to attend over Zoom for those unable to gather in person. To attend virtually, Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast and YouTube channels for later viewings.
It is recommended that everyone wear masks because there are some in congregation who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is encouraged. Please ask if a handshake or hug is welcome before touching someone.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, offers a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode.
People are asked to enter through the basement door on the left side of the church. Anyone not fully vaccinated is asked to wear a mask.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426;
meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
For more information, call 978-465-5145 and a leave message.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts an in-person worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are optional, and state and federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, March 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, April 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
