To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers joint Sunday worship via Zoom at 11 a.m.
In-person worship has been suspended through March 13 due to COVID-13 concerns. There will be a joint virtual service with Merrimacport United Methodist Church.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call 1-929-205-6099.
Monday Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, have resumed. Short form starts at 9 a.m. and long form at 9:45 a.m. Classes open to everyone. Donations accepted.
Live Jazz and Coffee gatherings are held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to listen to live jazz and enjoy coffee and snacks.
The lighting of the Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is sponsored for February by Scott Nason in honor of Barbara Nason and in memory of Bud Nason. If interested in sponsoring the lighting, all remaining months of the year are available except for July. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
Website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/massachusetts/newburyport/peoples-united-methodist-church/6508893/.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Masks are required. The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
The sermon series is “Love Matters.” On Feb. 20, the Rev. Gene Heacock’s sermon is “Living in Love Together – Body Life – God Sightings of Praise”
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” will be offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through March 13 and Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Services can also be heard on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Communion is on the first Sunday of the month.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones.
For more information, call the church at 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding virtual services each Sunday at 10 a.m. through Feb. 27 when live services resume at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The services are available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Martine Bernard will be the guest speaker for the next two weeks. After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
Insight Meditation
The Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport is offering a five-week “Introduction to Insight Meditation” on-site class series from Thursday, Feb. 24, to Thursday, March 24.
This class will meet every Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at IMCN. This offering is designed for anyone interested in learning Insight Meditation (Vipassana) and appropriate for those with little or no meditation experience.
Vipassana is a simple practice that steadies the mind by grounding attention in the present moment; it originated in the Buddhist tradition more than 2,500 years ago.
For further information and registration, go to www.imcnewburyport.com.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. via Zoom only.
To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
The Thrift Shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon but will be closed if there is a parking ban or the wind chill falls below zero degrees.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
This is a service with Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required and there is socially distanced seating. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Christian formation begins at 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday Mass at noon. A brief service of Holy Eucharist. Masks required. For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship via Zoom at 11 a.m.
In-person worship has been suspended through March 13 due to COVID-13 concerns. There will be a joint virtual service with People’s United Methodist Church.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks and social distancing required. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The February in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Monday, March 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, April 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers a service on Zoom each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. and a testimony meeting on Zoom each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
In-person services have been discontinued until at least Monday, Feb 28, when the mask mandate will be reconsidered.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school, or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, “Mind,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
On Feb. 20, members of the congregation will talk about working with the Afghan Resettlement Partnership. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will be preach on the art of communication, drawing especially on the work of Thich Nhat Hanh. The guest musician will be Lynne Taylor.
After the service, there will be a Q&A session in the sanctuary with the church's Afghan Resettlement organizers. The session will be livestreamed on Zoom. Join us outside the church at noon for There will be hot chocolate and fellowship at noon outside the church.
For more information and access worship services, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org, or call 978-465-0602.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
through Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., in person and livestreaming.
Visit the church's website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Masks are required for anyone over age 2 and will be provided if necessary. Gatherings for coffee and refreshments during fellowship resumed with the beginning of Tridion. Costin is offering morning prayers on several weekdays, so contact the church.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating is permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil's Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Paraklesis to the Theotokos is offered in person and livestreamed Friday, Feb. 18. The first Saturday of the Souls will be celebrated Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. The Sunday of Judgment, Meatfare Sunday, is celebrated Feb. 27. The buildings and general services committee meets Monday, Feb. 28. Check the church website for details.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Due to COVID-19, in-person worship has been suspended for February. On Feb. 20, the sermon series "Whole Living in a Broken Word" continues with the sermon “Becoming God’s Best Version of Ourselves” by the Rev. Tim Dolan.
The church hosts a spring and summer gently used clothing drive Saturday, April 9. Gently used shoes will be accepted. Volunteers will be near the church doors that day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive donations.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be "Mark 2 vs 17-28."
The food pantry, open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
