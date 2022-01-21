To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship via Zoom at 11 a.m.
In-person worship has been suspended through March 13 due to COVID-13 concerns.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Both Monday Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, have resumed. Donations accepted.
Live Jazz and Coffee gatherings are held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to listen to live jazz and enjoy coffee and snacks.
The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being illuminated in January in honor of Pat Sayward and Patti Nutile and is sponsored by Cher, Jeff and John. With the exception of January, February and July, all months of 2022 are available. If interested in sponsoring the lighting to honor a loved one, contact the church.
For more information, call the church at 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
Due to COVID-19, in-person worship has been suspended. On Jan. 23, the sermon series “Whole Living in a Broken Word” continues with the sermon “Tearing Down Walls and Building Up Peace” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, the public is invited to explore questions about life, faith and meaning through a series of free conversations called Alpha. Each of the 11 sessions includes time to connect with others who have similar questions, hear a talk on some element of faith, and share questions and perspectives in an honest, friendly and open environment.
The questions will include “Who is Jesus?” and “How Can I Have Faith?” Alpha is ideal for seekers and seasoned Christians who want a faith “refresher.” Register at bit.ly/OSAlpha2022.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
In January, services will be held on Zoom only. Contact Congregational Leader Alex Matthews at cleader@caa-newburyport.org for the Zoom link.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., Congregation Ahavas Achim, in conjunction with the Newburyport Human Rights Commission, will host Holocaust educator and author Heidi Fishman in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event will be held over Zoom. Register for the Zoom link at: https://forms.gle/hBuViWubFPTWBt4u8.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding virtual services only each Sunday at 10 a.m. through January and possibly February.
The services are available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. On Jan. 23, the guest speaker will be Martine Bernard.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., in person and livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Masks are required for anyone over age 2 and will be provided if necessary. Gatherings for coffee and refreshments during fellowship have been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
The St Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating is permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 a.m.
Masks are required. The service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. On Jan. 23, the interim pastor, the Rev. Gene Heacock, will preach. The sermon series is “Be the Church.”
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” will be offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through March 13 and Tuesdays at 9 a.m. starting Feb 1.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
In-person services are suspended until further notice. Services can be heard on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. A drive-by pet supplies collection will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call the church at 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship via Zoom at 11 a.m.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom only.
Worship services have temporarily changed to online only. The church hopes to resume due to concern for church members and the demand on hospitals and community resources. The church hopes to resume in-person services Sunday, Feb. 20.
On Jan. 23, the sermon will be “Hidden History,” with guest ministers Mark W. Harris and Andrea Greenwood. This sermon addresses the fact that everybody is important.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series offers three online concerts in January and February livestreamed via YouTube from the church sanctuary. The second will be Sunday afternoon with the Danny Harrington Quartet and special guest Jeff Stout. For more information and to purchase tickets: www.frsuu.org/final-wilson-series-2/.
For more about the church, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org, or call 978-465-0602.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. via Zoom only.
To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. The Thrift Shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, March 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, April 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
This is a service with Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live. Christian formation begins at 10:15 a.m.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Wednesday Mass at noon. A brief service of Holy Eucharist. Masks required. For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The January in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Seventh-day Adventist
Much of the history we learn both as a nation and as a religious movement is incomplete. Courageous people and events are forgotten, neglected, and misinterpreted. We often create myths about our past that contain partial truths. We may discover that our former heroes are not so heroic. Everything is complicated.
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School will be in person only and worship will be in person and through livestreaming. Vaccination and masks are requested.
Sabbath School for adults is in person and begins at 9:30 a.m. studying God’s message in the Book of Hebrews. No prior study necessary. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. This service is also available online through livestreaming or to be viewed later on YouTube at AmesburySDA.
Visitors invited to stop by on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. for “R U Up for Cocoa, Peace and Rest” or look for extra hours on the board in front of the church.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631. The church’s annual meeting has been postponed until Sunday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Sunday school for children and teens is at the same time. A testimony meeting is held each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
The subject of this week’s Bible lesson sermon is “Truth” and is read in Christian Science churches around the world, and consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website. Gift and holiday ideas include nondenominational Bible stories, Bibles and cards.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The food pantry, open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts an in-person worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are optional, and state and federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
