FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel.
On July 17, the service is “Resilience and Courage in the Face of Adversity.” Guest speaker Judith Kamber will reflect on her experience with the power of relationships and community that have inspired her to new levels of appreciation, inquiry and gratitude. She is dean emerita at Northern Essex Community College and is founder of Co-Creating Communities of Practice, which focuses on organizational development for nonprofits and higher education.
Vaccination is required to attend in person while those who are not are welcome to attend online. Masks are not required; socially distant seating is available in designated areas of the sanctuary.
Children in prekindergarten through eighth grade can join Young Church for ritual, connection, learning and games. The program runs from September to May. For more information, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
The second concert in the Jean C. Wilson Summer Music Series will be July 17 at 4 p.m., featuring Director of Church Music Justin Murphy-Mancini on the organ. To purchase tickets, go to www.frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On July 17, the church continues its sermon series, “Cultivating the Heart of a Disciple,” with the sermon “Are We Graceful” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including July 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship Sunday at 10 a.m. led by sabbatical interim Rev. Norman Bendroth.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page. On Friday, Aug. 5, there will be a concert on the lawn featuring a Billy Joel tribute band from 6 to 8 p.m.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email office@main-street-church.org. For more information, visit www.main-street-church.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. The current sermon series is called “How to Walk in the Spirit.”
On July 17, the Rev. Eugene Heacock will preach on “Walking in the Spirit, Part 1 — How to Deal with the Desires and Acts of the Sin Nature.”
A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday. For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon is “Life” and is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Insight Mediation
The Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport is offering a offering a five week “Introduction to Insight Meditation” in-person class series beginning July 14 and running through Aug. 11.
This class will meet every Thursday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This offering is designed for anyone interested in learning insight meditation (Vipassana) and is appropriate for those with little or no meditation experience. Vipassana is a simple practice that steadies the mind by grounding attention in the present moment; it originated in the Buddhist tradition more than 2,500 years ago.
For further information and registration, go to www.imcnewburyport.com.
Amesbury Council of Churches
The Amesbury Council of Churches is accepting nominations for its Layperson of the Year award.
Nominees must have made a substantial contribution to the life and ministry of their Amesbury church or the Amesbury Council of Churches and the community.
Nomination forms are available at all Amesbury churches and can be mailed to: Amesbury Council of Churches, PO Box 983, Amesbury, MA. 01913. Deadline for submission is Saturday, Aug. 6. The award will be presented at the Rocky Hill Meeting House service on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers summer hours with Orthros at 8:30 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in person and livestreaming.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning prayers offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:30.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is offered at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The lunch program is a takeout service.
The church’s Greek Food Festival will be Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31. A festival meeting takes place Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Vaccination and masks are requested. Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. to study God’s message in the Book of Genesis. No prior study is necessary.
The worship service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed later on Facebook or YouTube: AmesburySDA channel. Go to AmesburySDA.org. Click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page, then click on the YouTube icon for the most current services.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in July at Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Ross Varney.
Worship is offered online and in person. Zoom meetings for worship: https://zoom.us/j/96558693900 or dial 1-929-205-6099 ID: 96558693900. Bible study reconvenes in August.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes, razors, toothpaste, rice, hearty soups, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta, and cake and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. Formation Hour at the church is from 10:15 to 11 a.m. with the opportunity for adults and children to go deeper in the faith, wrestle with questions and doubts, and grow together as a community.
A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon St. Anna’s Chapel.
Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. during the summer.
Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon. Sunday school resumes Sept. 11
Watch for updates on summer activities. The church’s community breakfast will resume Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 to 10 a.m. with indoor seating or takeout service.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org. or call 978-255-3144.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The July in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website: hriccatholic.org and on Facebook: facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. July is Bag Sale Month — fill a bag for $5.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
Social distancing is in use and masks are optional. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/.
The July collection for The Pettengill House is meals in a can and laundry detergent. Items are delivered to Pettengill the first week of August.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The service is available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information on the church: call 978-363-2673, see its Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, offers in-person and interactive virtual worship Sunday at 9 a.m.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe at the church hosts jazz from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. This is a donation-based event. Street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for quilting and knitting.
Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is held the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hartson Hall. Poets, storytellers, performers, musicians, singers and those who just want to listen are invited. Coffee and snacks available.
The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
Lighting of the Angel Gabriel weathervane and church steeple in July is sponsored by Susan Ellery. Sponsorships for the remaining months of the year are available. Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting should call the church at 978-465-5145.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
