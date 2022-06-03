To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m.
On June 5, the Rev. Martha Leahy will speak on police chaplaincy.
For anyone fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is optional. The service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For questions about worship services, call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org.
The church will hold a craft fair Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
On June 5, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan preaches on “Choosing the Upward Spiral” as a response to despair since is natural to fall into the downward spiral during difficult times. Bryan will draw upon the work of neuropsychology and Indigenous cultures.
Masks are strongly encouraged at the church but vaccination is required. Those who are unvaccinated are welcome to watch the service online. Socially distanced seating is available in designated areas of the sanctuary. Children in prekindergarten through eighth grade can join Young Church for ritual, connection, learning and games. The program runs from September to May. For more information, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The in-person Mass schedule for June — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the website at hriccatholic.org and www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
The church continues its sermon series, “Cultivating the Heart of a Disciple,” with the sermon “Filled With the Spirit’s Power” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
On June 5, the church celebrates Communion Sunday. On that day, pet food and deodorant will be collected for The Pettengill House. The collection will continue throughout the month and items will be delivered to Pettengill in the first week of July.
Social distancing and the use of masks are in place at the church. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
In celebration of the synagogue’s 125th anniversary, longtime members Anna Smulowitz, the playwright of “Terezin, Children of the Holocaust” who has been chronicling Jewish life in Newburyport for decades, and Joel Grossman, a past board president, will moderate a panel on “Reflections on 125 Years of Rich Jewish History in Newburyport” on Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the community, and there will be a livestream of the program for those who are unable to attend. Registration at https://caa-history.eventbrite.com is required to attend or access the livestream.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Vaccination and masks are requested. Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. to study God’s message in the Book of Genesis. No prior study is necessary.
The worship service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed later on Facebook or YouTube: AmesburySDA channel. Go to AmesburySDA.org. Click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page, then click on the YouTube icon for the most current services.
Free vegetarian cooking classes will be held on a monthly basis. More details will be released, including on Amesburysda.org. In mid-June, the church will hold a yard sale to benefit Ukraine.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon is “God the Only Cause and Creator” and is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
“Humility ‘that overcomes the world,’” a free one-hour public talk, will be given Thursday, June 16, at 7:30 pm. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, offers in-person and interactive virtual worship Sunday at 9 a.m.
On June 5, the church celebrates Pentecost (the receiving of the Holy Spirit by the early church).
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145. Jazz and Coffee gatherings held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
The church hosts a weekly gathering for those who like to play or listen to bluegrass on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is held the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hartson Hall. Poets, storytellers, performers, musicians, singers and those who just want to listen are invited. Coffee and snacks available.
Lighting of the Angel Gabriel weathervane and church steeple in June is sponsored by the Albert Decie ll family in honor of loved ones. Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting should call the church at 978-465-5145. All months of 2022 available except for June and July.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros on Sunday at 9 a.m. in person and through livestreaming followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning prayers offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:30.
St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch will be offered at the church Monday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. A takeout meal will be provided. No inside dining.
This year’s recipient of the Metropolis of Boston Ministry Clergy-Laity Parishioner of the Year for the Annunciation Church is Ron Ramseur. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 12, at 5 p.m. at Gillette Stadium’s Putnam Club. Contact Costin for tickets.
Five scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors. Applications are available on the church website and due by Sunday, June 5.
The Sunday school graduation and scholarship presentations will take place following services Sunday, June 19.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
“Bible Exploration” is offered on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Bannister Room (Use Chapel Street entrance).
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Wedding gowns and prom dresses are available.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners have returned and will be held on the third Saturday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, June 6, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be the Gospel of Mark 3 vs 20-27.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes, razors, toothpaste, rice, hearty soups, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta, and cake and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. Formation Hour at the church is from 10:15 to 11 a.m. with the opportunity for adults and children to go deeper in the faith, wrestle with questions and doubts, and grow together as a community.
A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon St. Anna’s Chapel.
Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Hospitality coffee hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. The last breakfast to be served for the season will be May 28. Breakfast will be served again beginning Sept. 10.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information on the church: call 978-363-2673, see its Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The service is available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
