Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, celebrates Orthros at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., in person and livestreaming.
Masks are no longer required. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning services are held for 30 minutes each weekday at 8:30 except Wednesday.
With the beginning of Great Lent, a salutations service takes place Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. The last Saturday of the Souls will be Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. Presanctified Liturgy takes place Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.
The church’s fundraising committee meets Monday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. Check the church’s website for details. The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is available for pickup on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon. No indoor seating permitted.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship in person and livestreamed on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
The service, “Receiving as Giving,” will be led by Julie Parker Amery, director of faith formation and spiritual exploration. From an early age, people are taught it is better to give than receive. In truth, one cannot give with integrity if one is not open to receiving graciously the gifts that are offered.
On this second Giving Sunday of the church’s annual giving campaign, the congregation explores the connection between giving and receiving. Masks are optional. After worship, there will be a 30-minute social outside (weather permitting) and on Zoom.
For more information and access to worship services, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 9 a.m.
In-person worship resumes March 13. Virtual worship via Zoom will also be offered at 9 a.m.
Joint Zoom information for March: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: +1 929 205 6099.
Tai Chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, meet on Mondays. Short-form classes begin at 9 a.m. and long-form classes at 9:45. Classes open to everyone. Donations accepted.
The newly refurbished Hartson Hall, on the church’s lower level, is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145. Jazz and Coffee gatherings held Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the monthly lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel Weathervane in honor of a loved one should call the church. All months available except June and July.
Website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/massachusetts/newburyport/peoples-united-methodist-church/6508893/.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
The sermon series is “Love Matters.” On March 13, the Rev. Dennis Gill will preach on “Blessed.”
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A women’s study class, “Encountering God,” will be offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through March 13 and Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On March 13, the church continues with its Lenten sermon series, “Jesus: In His Own Words,” with the sermon “I Am the Light of the World” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock. Masks required.
The church hosts a spring and summer gently used clothing drive Saturday, April 9. Gently used shoes will be accepted. Volunteers will be near the church doors that day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive donations.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Services can also be heard on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged. Nursery care available. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
Ney will lead a Lenten study group on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in March. The church offers a free community takeout breakfast on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones.
For more information, call the church at 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The March in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC.
A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
Stations of the Cross offered Fridays during Lent: 5:15 p.m. at IC, 6 p.m. at Nativity.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
Pilgrim Congregational
Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church St., Merrimac, hosts an Italian dinner Saturday, March 26, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu features Italian dishes, salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee and cold drinks. Dine in or takeout only. Cost: $10; free for children under 5.
For more information, call 978-346-8400.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. at Fiske Chapel.
There will be a coffee hour after the service. The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org.
“Bible Exploration” is Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Bannister Room and via Zoom at the same link as the worship service.
The thrift shop is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Fill a bag for $5 all March.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
This is a service with Holy Eucharist. Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required and there is socially distanced seating. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Christian formation begins at 10:15 a.m.
A service of Holy Eucharist is offered Wednesdays at noon. Masks required. For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, “Substance,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts an in-person worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks and social distancing required. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
There is a six-week Lenten study following worship.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting on Zoom will be Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m. with Henderson. The topic will be “The History & Purpose of Lent.”
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, hearty soups, canned goods, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
In-person worship resumes March 13. To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
A blood drive will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on Monday, April 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
The services are available on Zoom and through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube livestreams. Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast as well as the YouTube and Facebook channels for later viewings.
Each service is a hybrid event with the option to attend virtually over Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Zoom log-in information can be found on the front page of the church’s website, unityontheriver.org, and the videos of each are also available on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
After each service, people can join in Zoom Hospitality to talk about the service and check-in with friends and other UOTR members. More information is available on the front page of the church’s website.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School begins at 9 a.m. and worship at 11:30 a.m. Vaccination and masks are requested. This service is also available online through livestreaming or to be viewed later on YouTube or AmesburySDA. org.
Remembering that much of the history people learn both about nations and religious movements is incomplete, or even falsified, the church is devoting significant time studying the facts as now understood about the early years of Christianity. There will be video presentations of “Shadow Empire” sessions 1-4 with Shawn Boonstra.
Visitors invited to stop by on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. for “R U Up for Cocoa, Peace and Rest.” Look for the sandwich board in front of the church.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
