Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services every Saturday at 9 a.m., in person and over Zoom.
Masks are required for all in-person participants. There will be a full slate of Chanukah programming Sunday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 5, including a nightly menorah lighting at Market Square in Newburyport at 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, there will be a menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration at the gazebo outside Amesbury Public Library.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., the congregation hosts Israel journalist Hadas Ragolsky, who presents: “Five Inspirational Israeli Women” on the fifth night of Chanukah, in person and on YouTube. Registration requested at https://forms.gle/AkzJ6T5HK34HWt8X6.
For Zoom links or any questions, contact admin@caa-newburyport.org.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship, both in person and livestreamed on YouTube, at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 28, the service will be “Whom Do We Ask?” The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach about why asking for help is hard and how to learn to make it easier. Pastoral care associates will assist. Bryan and pastoral care associates will lead a sermon discussion at 4:30 p.m. that day via Zoom. Access information can be found on the church website.
For more information on the church, worship services and programming, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Advent sermon series, “Simply Incarnate,” begins with the sermon “Clarity in Hope” by the Rev. Scott DBlock.are required. The service will also be available at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT. Masks are required.
Anyone who has felt uncomfortable about sharing their faith can join the Christian formation committee for Prepared to Share: 1 Peter 3:15 to learn what to say. The group will meet on Zoom at bit.ly/preparedtoshare at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each week from noon to 1 p.m. at the School Street entrance. For more about the church: www.oldsouthnbpt.org. or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, is meeting in the sanctuary and online for worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Masks are required. Nursery care is available. The service can also be seen on www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Scroll down for the live service. Children can attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon.
A free community takeout breakfast is offered Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. For those attending with children, nursery care is available. The Jolly Good Christmas Fair & Basket Raffle is Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 978-465-0533, email info@centralnewburyport.org or go to www.centralnewburyport.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Newburyport, offers services at One Merrimac St., #4, each Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday School for children and teens is at One Merrimac St. #9, from 10 to 11 a.m. To join remotely via Zoom or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s lesson-sermon, “Ancient and Modern Necromancy, alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism Denounced,” is read in Christian Science churches around the world, and consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
First Church of Christ, Scientist, offers its virtual Reading Room, featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. A brick-and-mortar Reading Room (bookstore) is at One Merrimac St., #9. Hours are on the website.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River is now holding in-person services each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Each service will be a hybrid event with the option to attend over Zoom for those unable to gather in person. To attend virtually, Zoom log-in information can be found at unityontheriver.org and the services are available on the UOTR podcast and YouTube channels for later viewings.
On Sunday, Martine Bernard will join the service for the time in awhile.
It is recommended that everyone wear masks because there are some in congregation who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is encouraged. Please ask if a handshake or hug is welcome before touching someone.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person and online Sunday at 10 a.m. on Zoom, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
The next Bible study meeting will be with Henderson on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. The topic of discussion will be “Advent Study based on the Names for the Messiah — Wonderful Counselor.”
The food pantry, which is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need, has moved temporarily to 89 Hanover St., Newbury. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate to the food pantry: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a need for toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, hearty soups, cookies and cereal.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., offers Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Registration is not necessary for inside services but masks are required. Sunday services will continue to be available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Mass in the Grass, a service of Holy Eucharist, is presented in the church’s backyard on Wednesday at noon. Register at Eventbrite.com.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Zoom.
The church council has voted to require the wearing of masks and spaced seating to avoid the danger of COVID-19 and its variants.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426;
meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Tai chi classes, led by Barbara Tindall, are offered Mondays: 9 a.m., introductory; and 10 a.m., advanced.
Jazz and Coffee has resumed on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome to listen to live jazz and enjoy enjoy coffee and snacks.
The Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple is being lighted in November in memory of Patti Sayward Nutile by Cheri and Jeff Webber.
If interested in sponsoring the steeple and weathervane lighting to honor a loved one, contact Barbara at 978-462-4647.
For more about the church, call 978-465-5145 and leave a message.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, begins its Sunday services with Orthros/Matins (the service of morning prayers) at 8:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. at the church and through livestreaming.
Masks and sign-up are not required. Check the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for updates or changes in services.
The St. Basil’s Ministries Monday lunch program has resumed. Takeout meals are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information on the Orthodox faith, services, links, etc.: visit the church’s website, email agocport@gmail.com or call the office at 978-465-5757. Send an email to join the listserve for weekly emails and join the Facebook page: @AnnunciationNewburyport.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, offers a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. under the leadership of the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode.
People are asked to enter through the basement door on the left side of the church. Anyone not fully vaccinated is asked to wear a mask.
To join the service by Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426;
meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
For more information, call 978-465-5145 and a leave message.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person or online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. All denominations and religions welcomed. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Meetinghouse.
Face masks are strongly recommended. The service will be followed by coffee hour. The service will also be available live via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, go to the church’s website: bellevillechurch.org. Bible Exploration Fridays begin at noon in the Bannister Room. They are also available on Zoom.
Thrift shop hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The church’s Christmas Extravaganza Room is now open.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The church asks that anyone entering the sanctuary wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The service will be streamed on Facebook Live, which can be accessed through the church’s Facebook page. A contemplative prayer service is offered in the sanctuary on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
To receive the weekly email blast, “Main St. Church Happenings,” call the church office at 978-388-0982 or email office@main-street-church.org. For more on the church, go to www.main-street-church.org
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during the same hours. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m.
People are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org. or call 978-372-3463.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, is streaming its Sunday worship services on www.MSBCNews.org.
For more information: 978-388-0930 or msbcsec@verizon.net.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The November in-person weekend Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; Saturdays in November: 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m. IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The IC St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer — Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @ HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts an in-person worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Masks are optional, and state and federal coronavirus guidance will be followed. The service will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/eastparishsalisbury/. The bulletin may be found online at www.eastparishumc.org for those who wish to follow along.
The church offices are open by appointment only: 978-465-8940; messages left on the answering machine are received and responded to within 24 hours. The church is online at www.eastparishumc.org and www.facebook.com/eastparishumcsalisbury.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Manny Cumplido, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673, see the church’s Facebook page or email wnccpastor@gmail.com.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St., Amesbury, will offer two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
There will be Sabbath School in person only and worship in person and through livestreaming. Mask requested for those not vaccinated.
Sabbath School for adults begins at 9:30 a.m. with discussion of developing a relationship with God through the Book of Deuteronomy. No prior study necessary. Children’s Sabbath School is still on hold.
The midday service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. Service is also available online through livestreaming and YouTube. Go to AmesburySDA.org and click on the “Media” selection at the top of the page for the YouTube link. For more on the church: https://amesburyma.adventistchurch.org/.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds in-person worship services Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Masks are optional at the 9 a.m. service and requested at the 10:45 a.m. service.
Coffee is served between services. The 9 a.m. service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online.
A children’s program (nursery school through fifth grade) and the HighPoint youth program begin at 9 a.m. A young mothers group meets each Tuesday at 9 a.m. Seniors meet each Wednesday at 10 a.m. A women’s Bible study, “God’s Unbreakable Promises,” will be held Tuesdays at 7 p.m. through Dec. 7.
For more about the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship and Bible studies using social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Worship will be in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Blood drives will be held in the Parish House, 29 Main St., on the following dates: Monday, Dec. 13, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, March 7, 1 to 6 p.m.; Monday, April 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group via Zoom.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
