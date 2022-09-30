To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship with livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m.
On Oct. 2, there will be a special service of commemorating, honoring and introspection with Paul W. and Denise K. Pouliot, the Sag8mo and Sag8moskwa (male and female head speakers) of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook Abenaki People. They will bring the Cowasuck flag as a symbol of the church’s partnership and commitment to Indigenous people.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan’s sermon, “Making Amends in the River of Life,” will focus on the role of repentance and renewal. This service will be especially meaningful as it happens during the Ten Days of Awe in the Jewish calendar. After worship, Justice Sunday begins at noon with a soup and salad lunch followed by a presentation by Patricia Rocker, council chairwoman of the Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation, Whale Clan. There will be a question-and-answer session after her remarks.
The Young Church program is for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email infor@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Sunday school has resumed. Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. The morning services are 30-minute matins that take place weekdays at 8:30 a.m., except for Wednesday.
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Orthodoxy Inquirer group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss the main teachings of the Orthodox Church. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a choral society rehearsal takes place at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 6, a Zoom lectionary Bible study takes place at 6 p.m.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch is offered at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The lunch program is a takeout service.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757 or email agocport@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook page. Information about Nicholson Hall, St Basil’s Hall or conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Upcoming events include: the annual pumpkin patch, open daily through Halloween; Saturday, Oct. 1 – flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 7 – Amesbury Public Library pumpkin patch storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15 – craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
The church office is open Tuesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church office can be reached at 978-388-0982 or by email office@main-street-church.org. For more information, visit www.main-street-church.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On Oct. 2, the church continues its new sermon series, “Season of Change, Season of Hope,” with the sermon “Keeping the Faith” by the Rev. Scott DeBlock. The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street entrance. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org, or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
Unity honors the universal truths in all religions and welcomes all spiritual paths. On Oct. 2, the Unity Music Team, led by Meg Rayne, presents a celebration of music featuring Lisah Plumley.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
World Communion Sunday will be celebrated Oct. 2. Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos. Nursery care is available during worship. Children attend worship with their families and move to Sunday school after the children’s sermon. There are two new Sunday school programs this fall.
The church offers a free community breakfast with indoor seating or takeout service on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
On Oct. 23, bring a favorite pet (or photo or stuffed animal) to the Blessing of the Pets service at 10:30 a.m.
For more information: 978-465-0533, email: info@centralnewburyport.org website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Rand Memorial
Rand Memorial Congregational Church, 134 S. Main St., Seabrook, offers a ham and bean supper Saturday, Oct. 8.
The supper is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu also includes hotdogs, potato salad, coleslaw and desserts, including Indian pudding and hot fudge sundaes.
Adults, $11; children, $6; free for children 3 years old and under.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The service is livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A program for young children and those in middle school is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
The current sermon series is “Encounter: The People of God in the Presence of God.” On Oct. 2, the Rev. Gene Heacock will preach on “The Value of Worship.”
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Amesbury Council of Churches
The Amesbury Council of Churches is accepting nominations for the 2022 Layperson of the Year award.
Nominees should have made a substantial contribution to the life and ministry of the Amesbury church they are affiliated with and/or the Amesbury Council of Churches and the community. Nomination forms are available at all Amesbury churches and can be mailed to Amesbury Council of Churches, PO Box 983, Amesbury, MA. 01913. Deadline is Thursday, Oct. 14. The award will be presented Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. with the venue to be determined.
The 25th Village of Church Fairs will be Saturday, Nov. 5., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with at least five churches participating. The fair will be dedicated in memory of Teresa Axten, one of the original organizers.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults and children is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. to study "future hope." No prior study is necessary.
The worship service begins at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. Children’s Sabbath School features crafts, singing and stories.
The worship service will be livestreamed and can be viewed later on YouTube: AmesburySDA channel. Vaccination and masks are requested.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be a free wellness event outside on the sidewalk featuring a clinic and food samples during Amesbury's Village of Church Fairs.
For more information, go to Amesburysda.org.
People’s United Methodist Church
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship, both beginning at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The People’s Cafe at the church hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for quilting and knitting.
Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is held the first Friday of each month and resumes in October. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
The lighting of the Angel Gabriel weathervane and steeple in September is sponsored by Jim Furneaux in part to celebrate and honor the birthday of his wife, Carol Furneaux.
Hartson Hall is available for rent if interested in a pleasant, spacious area with a stage and tables. Call the church at 978-465-5145. For anyone interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and the Angel Gabriel weathervane of the church to honor a loved one, call the church.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, is offering Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Bible study will be at the parish house, 29 Main St., on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The church will host blood drives in the parish house Monday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Oct. 29; Monday, Nov. 14; Saturday, Nov. 19; Monday, Dec. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 31. Monday hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Craft fair spaces will be available in the parish house Saturday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
The October in-person Mass schedule — Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., St. Ann; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10:15 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website: hriccatholic.org and on Facebook: facebook.com/hriccatholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport.
IC will hold a clothing drive, sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. Clothing and shoes only. No other items will be accepted.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships online and in person Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
The Zoom address is bit.ly/fpcnworship. Anyone without computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter ID 82647115553# and when asked for another number — press #.
Bible study meets Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic of discussion will be Mark 4.
The food pantry is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need and has moved to its permanent home in the new building at 20 High Road. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, baby wipes, razors, toothpaste, soap, rice, hearty soups, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta, and cake and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship in the chapel at 10 a.m.
The service is also available via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit the website at bellevillechurch.org. Coffee hour follows the service. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Scott Chase, minister.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631.
The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for those who are not vaccinated. Formation hour at the church is from 10:15 to 11 a.m. with the opportunity for adults and children to go deeper in the faith, wrestle with questions and doubts, and grow together as a community.
Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live.
The service will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel to see whenever one wishes. The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
This week’s Bible lesson sermon, “Unreality” is read in Christian Science churches around the world. It consists of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and from “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
A virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including health, world peace and relationships, is at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/. The downtown location for the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore) is One Merrimac St., #9, and is open to the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science as well as times for services from The Mother Church in Boston is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, offers weekly Shabbat morning services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org, to receive Zoom links to join services, or for more information, or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by Pastor David Forsythe, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
The fall program has begun as has the 25th year of The Pettengill House Saturday night meals. Social distancing is in place and masks are optional. The communion offering for September is spaghetti sauce, rice pilaf or other rice mixes and toilet paper/tissues. The items will be collected in September and delivered to The Pettengill House during the first week of October.
The church office is open by appointment only and can be reached by phone at 978-465-8940. More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
Byfield Parish
Byfield Parish Church, 132 Jackman St., Georgetown, led by the Rev. Brent Fugate, will stream the Sunday worship service on YouTube and Facebook Live.
For Facebook Live, go to the church Facebook page. To access on YouTube, go to youtube.com, search for “Byfield Parish,” then click on that day’s service. A link to the YouTube service will also be posted in the church Facebook group and sent by email.
Since not everyone has access to a computer, those who don’t can listen to the worship service through a conference call. Call 712-775-7031, when prompted, type in meeting number 372041#. This is being done on a trial basis. When calling, please put the phone on mute.
For more information: 978-352-2022.
Merrimacport United Methodist
Merrimacport United Methodist Church, 39 High St., Merrimac, led by the Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The service can also be seen via Zoom: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140; meeting password: 563426; meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. Join by phone: 1-929-205-6099.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Market Street Baptist Church
Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., Amesbury, offers an in-person and livestreamed Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The livestreamed service is available on the church’s Facebook page. A coffee hour follows the service. Bible studies are available.
For more information: www.MSBCNews.org., msbcsec@verizon.net. or 978-388-0930.
Holy Family Parish, Star of the Sea
Holy Family Parish, 9 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, and Star of the Sea Parish, 18 Beach Road, Salisbury, offer weekend worship services.
Masses in the Star of the Sea chapel are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Masses in the upper church of Holy Family Parish are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., offers Sunday school and a youth group.
Contact the church office for more information and for Zoom log-in information at 978-948-3993, first.church@verizon.net or through www.firstchurchrowley.org.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday morning worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.