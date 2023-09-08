To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday.
Central Congregational
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Christopher Ney, offers a worship service Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Communion is shared on the first Sunday of each month. Hospitality social hour follows each Sunday service. Services can also be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/central.church.newburyport/videos.
Sept. 10 is Rally Sunday, which features a celebration at 11:30 a.m. with food and fun activities. The theme is “Reconnect, Rediscover, Renew and Rebuild”. Sunday school resumes. Registration is open for the Godly Play and Grapple Sunday school programs. The free community breakfast resumes Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. with indoor seating or takeout service.
For more information: 978-465-0533; email: info@centralnewburyport.org; website: www.centralnewburyport.org.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m. in person and via livestream at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
On Sept. 10, the church continues its sermon series, “Matthew’s Messiah”, with the sermon “Sinners and Sentinels” by the Rev. Laurel Cockrill. The service will be available online at https://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
After the service, the church hosts its annual Picnic in the Park with games, face painting, a clown, “bubble items” for local missions. Worship begins at 10 a.m. and moves outside at 11:15 a.m. Friends and neighbors are invited. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 17.
The Sunday Sandwiches ministry continues each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church’s School Street. For more about the church, visit the website, oldsouthnbpt.org, or email admin@oldsouthnbpt.org.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
Mass schedule: Saturday: 4 p.m., IC; 4 p.m., Nativity; Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Nativity; 9 a.m., IC; 10 a.m., St. Ann; 11:30 a.m., IC. A livestreamed weekly Mass is offered on the church website, hriccatholic.org, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Weekday Mass: 9 a.m., IC, Monday through Friday.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society offers a sit-down supper on Tuesdays from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center, 42 Green St., Newburyport. To-go meals are available at 5:30 p.m.
For updates and more information, Facebook: Holy Redeemer – Immaculate Conception Collaborative parishes. Website: hriccatholic.org. Twitter: @HRICCatholic. Instagram: HRICCatholic.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, worships in person Sunday at 10 a.m. and also at its Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship, with the Rev. Raymond Henderson.
Anyone without computer access can call 929-205-6099. When prompted enter, ID 82647115553#. When asked for another number, press #.
Bible study will be held Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The topic of discussion will be Mark 7 vs 31-37.
The food pantry at the church is open Fridays from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for those in need. To receive food, go online the prior Wednesday or Thursday and register at NewburyFoodPantry.org or call 978-358-1077. To donate: Send check payable to First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, MA 01951 and put “food pantry” in the memo.
Food and toiletry donations are accepted Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Needed are toilet paper, paper towels, diapers of all sizes, toothpaste, Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice, mayonnaise, canned goods, canned tuna, pasta side dishes, cereal, cake and muffin mixes.
The church’s clothing shed is in the back parking lot for anyone wishing to donate clothing.
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, led by Rabbi Alex Matthews, offers weekly Shabbat services each Saturday at 9 a.m. in person and on Zoom.
Services will be offered for the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 15-17) and Yom Kippur (Sept. 24-25). Visit www.caa-newburyport.org/high-holidays.html for the schedule and further details.
Email questions to admin@caa-newburyport.org to receive Zoom links to join services or for more information, or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message.
Hope Community
Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
On Sept. 10, the current sermon series, “Save the Best for Last: Upper Room Discourse,” continues with the lead pastor, Deryk Richenburg, preaching on “Gateway of Hope”.
The service is also livestreamed at www.hopenewburyport.com/online. A children’s program is held simultaneous to the service each Sunday.
For more on the church, visit hopenewburyport.com or call the office at 978-463-HOPE.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Costin Popescu, offers Orthros matins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. in person and through livestreaming.
Visit the church’s website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org to connect virtually. Morning weekday services are Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30.
The fourth in the “Senses of Orthodoxy” series features the “Touch of Orthodoxy” on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. with an abridged Vespers of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, followed by a presentation given by Aristotle Papanikolaou, co-founder of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University in New York. His lecture will cover aspects of bodily worship, including the Sign of the Cross and icon prostration and veneration. A reception follows.
The St. Basil’s Kitchen community lunch program offers takeout and indoor dining on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check out the Facebook page. There will be no lunch program on Labor Day – Sept. 4.
Information about Nicholson Hall and conference room reservations are available on the Nicholson Hall Facebook page or the church website.
To reach the church office, call 978-465-5757.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, One Merrimac St., #4, Newburyport, offers in-person Sunday services from 10 to 11 a.m. and testimony meetings on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On Sept. 10, the sermon will be “Substance”. Sermons in Christian Science churches consist of texts from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible and “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
To join remotely via Zoom, inquire about Sunday school or for more information, email cschurch.nbpt@gmail.com, call 978-255-1031 or go to https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
For anyone wanting to explore Christian Science, the church offers the Christian Science Reading Room (bookstore and study room) at One Merrimac St., #9, Newburyport. It is open to the community Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or visit a virtual reading room featuring articles on many topics, including spiritual health, world peace and relationships, at https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/.
The Christian Science Monitor, an international weekly news magazine, is available at the Reading Room and online daily at https://www.csmonitor.com/. For a free one-month online subscription, go to www.csmonitor.com/freetrial/.
Information about Christian Science, as well as times for services at The Mother Church in Boston, is at https://www.christianscience.com/.
Rand Memorial
Rand Memorial Congregational Church, 134 S. Main St., Seabrook, offers a ham and bean supper Saturday, Sept. 9.
The supper is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu also includes hotdogs, potato salad, coleslaw and desserts, including Indian pudding and hot fudge sundaes.
Adults, $11; children, $6; free for children 3 years old and under.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, offers a Sunday service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.
Masks required for anyone not vaccinated. Services are also available online at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live. Go to the following link about five minutes before the service starts: www.youtube.com/c/StPauls ChurchNewburyportMA/live. Spiritual formation begins after the service.
The midweek Eucharist is Tuesday at noon. Morning prayer is Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.
The service can be seen on TV on Channel 8 in Newburyport, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Channel 9 in Newbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.; and Channel 18 in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For more on the church: www.stpauls-nbpt.org, 978-465-5351 and stpauls@stpauls-nbpt.org.
Main Street Congregational
Main Street Congregational, 145 Main St., Amesbury, offers worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Joan MacPherson.
The service is also streamed on the church’s Facebook page at shorturl.at/JSY47 live. The church office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with remote availability at officemainstreetucc@gmail.com. and 978-388-0982 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Step Up Thrift Shop, adjacent to the church, is open Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations can be dropped off in the shed 24/7. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Visit main-street-church.org for more information.
Trinity United
Trinity United Church, 103 Lafayette Road, Seabrook, led by the Rev. Chung “Daniel” Ho Lee, offers Sunday worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
The church will host several blood drives: Monday, Sept. 11, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information about the church: 603-474-7900 or office@trinityuchurch.com.
Unity on the River
Unity on the River holds a service celebration each Sunday at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport.
On Sept. 10, Martine Bernard speaks on the second chapter of the “Wizard of Us” series.
Check the website, www.unityontheriver.org, for further details and Zoom and livestream information. Unity offers a practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teachings of Jesus and the power of prayer.
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, led by the Rev. Ross Varney, offers Sunday worship in the chapel at 10 a.m.
Coffee hour follows the service, which is also available on Zoom at bit.ly/fpcnworship. “Bible Exploration” begins Tuesday, Sept. 12, at noon in the parlor (Use the Chapel Street entrance).
The thrift shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The church’s website is bellevillechurch.org.
Union Congregational
Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Point Shore, Amesbury, offers in-person and online worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Chase.
Communion is on the first Sunday of the month. Call to inquire about lighting the steeple in memory or honor of loved ones: 978-388-0631. The church’s spaghetti dinners are held on the third Saturday of each month, including Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $8 ($9 for takeout).
Steeple notices, church contact information and Sunday services are available on www.AmesburyUnion.org.
Armenian Apostolic
The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, led by the Rev. Fr. Vart Gyozalyan, offers a Sunday worship service at 9 a.m. and Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m.
There will be fellowship after services. Email address: armenianchurchathyepointe@verizon.net. On Facebook at The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe.
Seventh-day Adventist
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 171 Main St, Amesbury, offers two Sabbath meetings at the church on Saturday.
Sabbath School for adults is in person only and begins at 9:30 a.m. studying Chapters 4 and 5 of the book of Ephesians. No prior study necessary.
Worship is offered in person at 11 a.m. and can also be seen through livestreaming or later on YouTube. The service includes prayer, praise, scripture and preaching. The children’s program, “Come Join the Treasure Hunt,” begins at 10 a.m. and features crafts, games, surprises, singing and stories.
For more about the church, check Amesburysda.org, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, amesburysda.
People’s United
People’s United Methodist, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, led by Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, offers Sunday morning live in-person worship and interactive Zoom worship at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Zoom information: Meeting ID: 986 7048 1140, meeting password: 563426, meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/98670481140?pwd=YXJnd2JkTmlKeGdKbEt0OXB2NTR6dz09. To join by phone, call: 1-929-205-6099.
The Angel Gabriel Quilters meet Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for quilting and knitting.The People’s Cafe hosts “Jazz and Coffee” from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and bluegrass from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring an instrument to join in or just listen. Light snacks and activities for children. Donations accepted. On-street parking only. Musicians of all abilities welcome.
The Drum Circle meets on the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. in Hartson Hall. No experience necessary.
Open Mike Night, sponsored by Imagine Studios, is the first Friday of each month at Hartson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets and storytellers. The next one is Sept. 8. The church’s Hartson Hall is available for rental. Call the church at 978-465-5145.
If interested in sponsoring the lighting of the steeple and Angel Gabriel weathervane to honor a loved one, contact the church at 978-465-5145 and leave a message with a return telephone number.
West Newbury Congregational
West Newbury Congregational Church, led by the Rev. Patricia Batten, meets for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. at 308 Main St., West Newbury.
For more information: call 978-363-2673 or email OfficeWNCC@gmail.com.
Groveland Congregational
Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland, offers a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
For more information: www.grovelanducc.org or call 978-372-3463.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 10, the church's new year begins and members are asked to a bring a flower for the flower arch. A member of an Afghan family living in the Parish Hall will speak about learning English. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan will preach on “The Web of Creation”, using lessons from E.B. White’s "Charlotte’s Web".
The service will be livestreamed on YouTube. A picnic will be held following the service.
The Young Church program for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade begins Sunday, Sept. 17, and runs through May. For more information and to register, contact Director of Children’s Ministry Mara Flynn at mara.flynn@frsuu.org.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.frsuu.org, email info@frsuu.org or call 978-465-0602.
East Parish United Methodist
East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, hosts a Sunday service at 10 a.m.
On Sept. 10, Pastor Milka Gonzalez presents her message, "You Are Chosen". Before the service, Milka and members of the congregation join the town in honoring the victims of 9/11 at Salisbury Town Common.
To speak with the pastor or schedule a visit, leave a message on the church office phone at 978-465-8940.
More on the church can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury and website: www.eastparishumc.org.
St. André Bessette Parish
St. Joseph Church (formerly Holy Family) 2 School St., Amesbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Star of the Sea Chapel, 141 N. End Blvd. Salisbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. The chapel is open from Memorial Day weekend to October.
Star of the Sea Church 18 Beach Road, Salisbury – Weekend Masses: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. The church is open from Columbus Day weekend to May.
Weekday Mass schedule – St. Joseph Church: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Star of the Sea Church, Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Rock Church North Shore
Rock Church North Shore, 58 Macy St., Amesbury, offers indoor in-person weekly worship every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Preregistration required. For more information, go to: https://www.rock-church.org/live.
The church is also offering a professionally produced online worship experience every Sunday morning. It is available at https://rockchurchnh.online.church/ at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Saint James Episcopal
Saint James Episcopal Church, 120 Main St., Amesbury, offers Sunday services of Holy Eucharist: Rite I at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II with choir at 10 a.m.
The Godly Play program is for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade. For more information and to register, contact the church office at stjames.office@verizon.net.
For more information about worship services and programs, go to www.stjamesamesbury.org, email stjames.office@verizon.net or call 978-388-0030.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, offers worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The weekly soup kitchen (sit down or to go) is open Wednesday from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St., led by the Rev. Tom Bentley, offers Sunday worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m.
Sunday school is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month.
AA meets Saturday at 7 p.m. and Al-Anon on Thursday at 7 p.m. The thrift shop is open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church hosts a pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of the month. Cost is $10. A bonus coupon to the thrift shop comes with breakfast.
North Shore Bridge Church
North Shore Bridge Church holds Sunday worship services at Asbury Grove in South Hamilton on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
On other Sundays, the group meets on Zoom. For more information, contact the Rev. Drew McGee at 978-518-0207.
