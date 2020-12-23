The following is a listing of area Christmas services:
Belleville Congregational
Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, celebrates Christmas Eve worship in the Meetinghouse at 5 p.m.
Face coverings required. Anyone who would like to attend should call the church office at 978-465-7734 and leave a message with their name, phone number and number of attendees.
First Parish Church
First Parish Church, 20 High Road, Newbury, will offer a Christmas Eve service, “Lessons and Carols,” at 5 p.m. via the church’s Zoom address, bit.ly/fpcnworship.
Anyone who does not have computer access can call 1-929-205-6099. When prompted, enter: 82647115553# and when asked for another number — just press #.
FRS Unitarian Universalist
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport, offers two virtual services on Christmas Eve: a 5 p.m. service livestreamed on Zoom for all ages and a 9 p.m. YouTube premiere contemplative service.
Both services will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan and include the Christmas story, carols and “Silent Night” sung by candlelight.
The livestreamed service will be on the church’s website at www.frsuu.org and the YouTube service is at http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
Holy Redeemer, Immaculate Conception
The Collaborative Catholic Parishes of Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception: Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport; Church of the Nativity, 4 Green St., Merrimac; St. Ann Church, 300 Main St., West Newbury.
Christmas Mass schedule:
Christmas Eve – 3 p.m. Vigil Masses at Immaculate Conception, Newburyport (also livestreamed on Facebook) and Nativity Church, Merrimac. 4 p.m., Vigil Mass at St. Ann. 5 p.m., Vigil Masses at Immaculate Conception and Nativity. 6 p.m., Vigil Mass at St. Ann. 7 p.m., Vigil Mass at Immaculate Conception. There will not be a midnight Mass at Immaculate Conception.
Christmas Day – 8 a.m., Mass at Immaculate Conception; 9 a.m., Mass at Nativity; 10 a.m. Masses at Immaculate Conception (also livestreamed on Facebook) and St. Ann.
Everyone attending must register at www.hriccatholic.org. Reservations for Mass being accepted. Tickets required for admission. Masks and social distancing required at all services.
Hope Community
For information on Christmas Eve services at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, go to www.hopenewburyport.com/christmaseve.
Old South Presbyterian
Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, offers a recording of its Christmas Eve service on YouTube: http://bit.ly/OldSouthYT.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will host services Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Go to the following link about five minutes prior to the start of the service: www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurchNewburyportMA/live.
A family Christmas Eve service of readings and carols begins at 4 p.m. Midnight Mass starts at 11 a.m. with preservice music at 10:30 p.m. The Christmas Day service is at 9 a.m. with preservice music beginning at 8:45 p.m.
These services will be aired on local cable stations as well as the church's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurch-NewburyportMA/live. Newburyport: Channel 8; Newbury: Channel 9; and Salisbury: Channel 18.
