On this day in 1921, the newspaper reported that the Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor determined that streetcar work was satisfactory employment for women. They had been successfully employed in Kansas City, Detroit, Chicago and Boston. These jobs paid better than occupations as waitresses, seamstresses, factory workers and saleswomen. Railways paid $27 to $39 per week vs. $5 to $18 at their former occupations.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
