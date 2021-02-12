In the Spirit: A feeling of hope for new life

In many ways, I find myself in a season of preparing for new life.
Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 17 this year, and it begins the season of Lent. Lent is a time of inner reflection and preparation for the new life we will celebrate when Easter arrives.
Feb. 17 also happens to be the due date for my first child, so I am very much preparing for the coming of the new life that may possibly arrive before this column is published.
Finally, I have been feeling hope for new life when I talk to folks who celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccines. This is certainly a season when we could all use some signs of new life, yet sometimes, preparation for that new life can be difficult, painful and risky.
Christians prepare to celebrate resurrection and new life at Easter by journeying through the Lenten season of self-examination, fasting, prayer and repentance.
Before retelling the story of Jesus, new life after death, we retell the story of his suffering and death. Lent and Holy Week can be difficult seasons to move through, but in order to experience new life, we must die to some part of life as we know it.
Of course, as my wife prepares to deliver our son, she will experience pain and difficulties. I will do all that I can to support her and journey with her through the pains of labor, but even with the best pain medications, there is no way to avoid at least some pain as we prepare for this new life.
We are so grateful that our longtime hope is being fulfilled, and I am grateful for my wife’s willingness to endure pain as she brings our son into the world.
As I have been reflecting on these examples of times of sometimes painful preparation for new life, I can’t help but wonder what pains or difficulties we might need to endure as we prepare for new life after COVID-19.
I imagine that personally and as a society, we will need to endure more than a poke in the arm in order to experience new life. This past year has been incredibly hard for all of us in so many ways, and these vaccines are first signs of hope rather than the end of our suffering.
We may need to endure the difficulties of being vaccinated, ongoing isolation as regulations remain in place, ongoing financial suffering, and eventually a possible difficult transition to a life that looks something like what we once knew.
I do not know how long it will take to eliminate COVID-19, and I don’t know what it will take to heal other wounds in our society. I do believe, however, that whatever we must do in order to prepare for new life, we will endure it better together.
The church journeys through Lent and Holy Week as a community telling a story together. While I cannot feel labor pains in place of my wife, we will be together through every step of this journey.
In the same way, as the journey toward new life as a society wears on, we may be tempted to take out our pain and frustrations on others. When we are in times of pain and difficulty, we can tend to blame others for how we feel.
As we prepare for new life beyond the pandemic and new life beyond the many divisions in our society, I would encourage us to love our neighbors and work together for the good of all of us as much as possible.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.