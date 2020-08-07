In the Spirit: A legacy worth remembering

Public statues honoring the contributions of local heroes haven’t fared well lately.
As this newspaper recently reported, the stone likeness of poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier was defaced in June in the California town named after him. Vandals apparently confused him with a slave owner, though in fact he was quite the opposite.
Meanwhile, a quieter development in Philadelphia is taking aim at another figure important to Newburyport history: 18th century evangelist George Whitefield (pronounced WIT-field). The University of Pennsylvania announced on July 2 that it would be removing a courtyard statue of Whitefield, whose tomb beneath the pulpit at Newburyport’s Old South Church draws about 1,000 visitors a year.
Whitefield wasn’t likely to survive UPenn’s ongoing review of campus art. Though his anti-slavery advocacy in the early 1700s put him ahead of his time for a while, he turned out to be a creature of his historical context. In later years, he was given slaves and advocated for slavery in Georgia.
The university deemed his statue “inconsistent with our University’s core values” on the basis of his Georgia stance.
Beyond the ivory tower, however, Whitefield can and should still be remembered for his primary legacy, which was not in public policy but in religion.
The prospect of awakening souls to repent and experience what he deemed “the new birth” motivated him to crisscross the original 13 colonies on horseback, including many a trip up and down the North Shore corridor that is now Route 1. He was so famous that after his death in Newburyport in 1770, his casket at Old South was left open for visitors to view his remains.
In stirring up crowds with religious fervor, Whitefield laid the groundwork for mainstream acceptance of an exuberant style of faith that’s now widely embraced in a diverse cross-section of communities, most notably in Black churches.
Today when emotions in worship run high, when repentance is sincere and rejoicing in divine mercy moves the faithful to shake their bodies and sing with delight, participants are responding to God in a manner that Whitefield made publicly acceptable, even laudable. He led a religious revolution that continues to shape Christianity around the world.
Before Whitefield, religious life in the colonies was more regulated, worship was held indoors and public outpourings of emotion toward God were viewed with suspicion and concern. But as Whitefield led what’s now called the First Great Awakening, colonists came by the thousands to gather in fields and buck sensibilities of the religious establishment.
Stereotypes of stoic Puritans were blown away as crowds were encouraged to be overwhelmed by feelings of regret, humility, awe and gratitude. The revivalist tradition that now marks so much of American religion was planted during Whitefield’s ministry.
Slavery would persist in North America for almost another century after Whitefield’s death. Historians agree that expressive religion, including passionate singing of spirituals and extemporaneous prayer, gave voice to slaves’ hope and struggle against inhumane conditions.
The type of faith they developed was organic to their contexts, but it was able to gain traction and acceptance in American society largely because the taboo against emotional religiosity had already been exploded by Whitefield and his contemporaries.
As our society grapples with how to remember historical figures, we can expect some will be judged harshly for being products of their time and failing to embrace moral standards that have become normative centuries later.
But we need to keep their larger legacies in perspective. Being an ally in causes for justice includes making room for what people on the margins value most deeply.
That’s what Whitefield did when carving out a space in American culture where emotional religion, including what happens when Black churches gather every Sunday, could receive the honor it deserves.
The Rev. G. Jeffrey MacDonald is pastor of First Parish Church of Newbury and author of "Part-Time is Plenty: Thriving Without Full-Time Clergy."
