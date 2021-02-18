In the Spirit: A Lenten invitation to learn from history

“The great force of history comes from the fact that we carry it within us, are unconsciously controlled by it in many ways, and history is literally present in all that we do.”
Those are the words of James Baldwin, the great 20th century American writer, gay child of a Baptist minister, Black child of a nation that he loved so much he relentlessly challenged its racism.
A new generation is discovering Baldwin’s insight into the human condition and his understanding of the impact of history on our lives. He calls us to examine our history so that it does not control us, but that we might learn from it to build more equitable communities.
For many years, February has been designated as Black History Month, providing an opportunity to reflect on our history. The task of learning from our history has taken on greater urgency in the reckoning that continues since the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.
Many of us know about the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But how many of us know enough about his contemporaries in the struggle for racial justice — people like Ella Baker, Bayard Rustin and Pauli Murray?
How many have learned from the excellent books published in the last year to address the ongoing struggle for racial equity in this country and the world? Before the protests last summer, how many of us questioned the symbolism of statues of Confederate soldiers? Today, how many question the symbolism of a flag with a thin blue line? These are important questions.
In one effort to address these questions, many religious congregations and community organizations have adopted a program called the 21-Day Challenge.
The challenge was created by Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., a scholar and educator whose work helps individuals and organizations examine issues of privilege. The challenge has been adapted to address the particular histories of many different contexts.
The national office of the Presbyterian Church (USA) melded the reflections on race and privilege with the reformed theology of its Calvinist heritage to create a resource for their congregations.
In an era when the distorted theology of Christian nationalism reappears as a companion to white supremacy, Christian voices that proclaim the beloved humanity of all people are more important than ever before.
Those of us who identify as Christian have a particular task in the work of historical examination.
At Central Congregational Church (UCC), we plan to use the sacred season of Lent to engage in the 21-Day Challenge. We will use a version that was created by Pilgrim Congregational Church in Oak Park, Illinois.
It offers short readings, videos and opportunities to reflect on issues of race, racism and privilege. Participants can choose from a variety of activities each day, some of which require as little as 10 minutes to complete.
These resources include historical and contemporary reflections. Others invite us to consider how we see the world — what is visible and what is invisible to us. A daily journal allows participants to record and reflect on the activities. We plan several virtual meetings to discuss what we are learning.
We invite you to join us.
Again, James Baldwin is a guide, “To accept one’s past — one’s history — is not the same thing as drowning in it; it is learning how to use it. An invented past can never be used; it cracks and crumbles under the pressures of life like clay in a season of drought.”
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.