Dear Son,
Listen to your father, who gave you life … . (Proverbs 23:22)
By God’s grace, you are finally becoming a man, and you are about to experience years of adventure and discovery. However, these will also be years of anxiety, temptation and discouragement. For this reason, I want to share with you three scriptures that guided me through the storms of young adulthood. They have brought me much-needed comfort and clarity.
Philippians 4:6-7: Do not be anxious about anything … .
Anxiety lurks around every corner: “Will I be accepted? Get this job? Meet the right girl? What if I fail?” There is no end to the fears and cares of life. However, God the Father loves you and works all things for your good, Jesus Christ will never leave you or forsake you, and the Holy Spirit will give you strength for every trial.
Therefore, you will never need to be anxious about anything whatsoever. Even so, you will still fall into fear. When that happens, remember the promise of Philippians 4:6-7. When you start to worry, pray and offer every care as a request to God through Jesus Christ … and with each prayer, give thanks for all that God has done for you. As you do so, the peace of God will keep and protect you in Christ.
2 Timothy 2:22: Flee youthful passions … .
These years are full of temptations that come in many forms, including lust, greed, anger, bitterness and pride. Each of these is like a blazing fire that can destroy your life and home in a moment. The wisdom in this scripture is clear: These fires cannot be doused. You can only steer clear of them. That is why it is so important to consider the location of each temptation so that you can avoid them. (This is why I chose not to buy a TV when I left home, and why you would do well to avoid many of the “screens” in your life.)
Even so, it is not enough to run from trouble, you must also pursue righteousness with other true Christians. God blessed me with many good friends over the years. Several even confronted me when I lost my way. I hated those confrontations, but every one of them was a blessed course correction. May God send you such friends wherever you go.
1 Timothy 1:15: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners … .
This last verse is the most important of all. You will most certainly fail and fall into sin. You will feel shame and guilt (at least I hope you will). and when these moments arrive, the devil will tempt and accuse you: “You failed again! You are hopeless!” He will do everything in his power to make you think that God is angry and disappointed with you all the time.
At these moments, you must remember the trustworthy saying: Christ came into this world to save you, though you are the worst of sinners. This is what the gospel is all about: Not that you loved God, but that he loved you and sent his son to be the sacrifice for your sins. and this Jesus is the good shepherd who goes after the lost sheep. When you lose your way, ignore the scolding of Satan and run back to the cross!
My son, though you will soon move away from us, you will never be alone. God is always with you, and there is not a day when your mother and I do not pray for you.
Love,
Dad
The Rev. Michael John is pastor of Market Street Baptist Church in Amesbury.
