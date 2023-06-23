Rainbows, then and now. An overarching message of the Bible it seems to me is one of grace. The symbol of a rainbow in the story of Noah’s Ark was that the creator God would not plan to destroy the creation ever again, but would show mercy (grace) to a fallen world.
Everyone the world over can feel warmth in sunlight and see beauty in a rainbow. Even those that are thankful for a soaking rain, probably still feel beauty and relish more outdoor activities when the sun and a rainbow finally appear.
A rainbow is thus associated with new life and new hope. Jesus had grace at the heart of his teachings. He may not have used the word as much as Paul who followed him; he used the word “forgiveness” more often, such as in the famous teaching to Peter to forgive 70 times seven, meaning forgive over and over.
Naturally, this points to sin and the need for forgiveness. Language scholars say that the word “sin” in the Greek version of the Bible really means “missing the mark.” As such, the concept and reality of sin really points to the limits of human beings, how prone we all are to “missing the mark,” to error, to making mistakes. I have always loved the saying that we are perfectly imperfect.
Grace is connected to humility, in that we can recognize that “to err is human,” and that we all fall short of divine ideals, and thus need forgiveness, from other humans and from on high. One place that all humans fall short is the ability to love. Which brings me to rainbows, now. While the symbol of a rainbow speaks of all different colors of people, it also does often indicate a variety of loving relationships.
Does anyone know of a perfectly loving friendship? A perfectly loving marriage? It would be a love that has never hurt another, that is always giving and never self-centered … . Not to mention never in a cranky leave-me-alone mood! I think humility and grace are necessary when asking, ‘How are we doing at love?’
“Hesed,” or steadfast love, was a principal word in the Psalms … for the divine ideal! Loving one’s neighbor was the expressed command in both Hebrew and Christian scriptures.
Loving one’s friend or spouse is obviously a key relationship for love, with “laying down one’s life” being one of the qualities Jesus mentions. Obviously, no one ever does this consistently since we all have a tendency toward self-centeredness.
I think the rainbow can be for us a symbol of diverse loving relationships, and the need for humility and grace as we consider those who are different from us. The biblical times and stories of real people are full of stories of mistreatment, offenses, and abuse in family and community matters. Thus, the emphasis also in the Bible on the need for forgiving love, also called “grace.”
It seems to me that Pope Francis did well and was humble in saying about same-sex relationships, “Who am I to judge?” Withholding judgment about other people is a key form of humility. We know there is incredible diversity in the natural world, from fish to birds to flowers!
Why should there not be diversity among humans as well? We honor the beauty and many colors in nature; why not the many colors of people and the many “colors” of love? Love will always be the “bottom line” ethic of the Bible.
Jesus once said, “Everyone will know you are my followers if you love one another.”
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
