"Christ is risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and to those in the tombs bestowing life."
— Paschal hymn
"Christ is risen! Truly, he is risen!"
With these words, Orthodox Christians greet each other for 40 days after Easter, which we celebrated late this year, a mere two weeks ago.
What a joyous celebration it was — the church relatively filled, everyone singing together the Paschal hymn while making the sign of the cross with the candles lit in the otherwise dark church, marking the end of a most difficult year in our collective lives.
Indeed, what a year it was! Last Pascha, we all celebrated the same service from our homes, thinking that we might need to be careful another month or two, never imagining the duration of the ordeal.
Many families suffered sickness and even death, but we kept our focus on the Lord and his Resurrection. We remembered that Christ has trampled down death through his own voluntary death and that he shattered the gates of Hades, bestowing life even unto those long dead, represented in the icon by Adam and Eve.
A new life awaits us, with great hope and opportunities. The healing has begun for those of us lucky enough to live in countries with advanced medical systems, but this life on Earth is but a foreshadowing of the true life in Christ, which is offered to all who believe.
Are we going to remember the lessons learned in this year of trials? Are we going to remember to be grateful to the Almighty God for the incredible gift of life that we so often take for granted?
Are we going to pray for and support our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate? The answer is up to each and every one of us.
Let us make it a resounding "yes!"
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
