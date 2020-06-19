In the Spirit: A new Quaker explores equality

Quakers don’t have any required beliefs. But one thing almost all Friends agree on is the simple proclamation by George Fox, circa 1650: “There is that of God in everyone.”
Fox is considered the founder of Quakerism … but speaking of equality, many agree that his spouse, Margaret Fell, was the co-founder.
We Friends have no creed, but perhaps you’ve heard of the Quaker testimonies? They are the closest thing to “spiritual beliefs” that Friends share.
Often misunderstood, the Quaker testimonies are not a set of moral guidelines that Friends developed and agreed to live by. Instead, the testimonies grew out of direct spiritual experience and they express outwardly as we are led by the light within. A testimony is therefore not a belief, but is committed action.
Equality is one of the testimonies. Yet ask a Quaker on the street anywhere in the world and you’ll likely get a different answer.
Pondering the concept of equality as a Quaker, I’ve become aware that it’s tied to our commitment to social justice, which is probably the most common of Quaker values.
From my perspective, equality is social justice in action.
When I’ve asked Friends to talk on video about equality, I hear a shared sense of the concept, but each individual speaks about equality from a different angle.
It’s like the parable of the "Blind Men and an Elephant," where a group of visually impaired people who have no experience of an elephant, learn about it through touch. Each shares a significantly different description.
If each had the opportunity to explore all of the elephant, they might have come closer to a similar description, though their first impression might still come to mind when asked about the animal.
Similarly, each Quaker has a definition of equality that leads with the aspect that is in the forefront of their mind.
When I think of equality, gender is the first thing that comes to mind. It’s the primary inequality that I’ve personally experienced, though I’ve also been subject to other aspects of the “unlevel playing field” in our society.
I asked a Friend visiting from Pennsylvania to speak on video about equality. That’s all I said before rolling the camera. He very eloquently explained how we are all equal in the eyes of God and then went on to give the example of people with disabilities who may need adapted environments to experience equality.
I asked another Friend what originally drew her to Quakerism, and she talked about social justice and equality and especially mentioned racial justice.
At the annual Quaker conference in August, one of the weighty topics was “privilege.” What I hear Quakers talk about most regarding privilege is white privilege and racism.
As I make a greater effort to communicate with those outside of my current community (which is mostly white, mostly middle class), I’ve become aware of the broader concept of privilege.
Those with less privilege are members of black and brown communities, working class and the working poor, marginalized communities of immigrants, indigenous people, LGBTQ communities, those with nonbinary gender orientation, those with little access to education or economic opportunity, incarcerated people and – all women.
COVID-19 has made it necessary to close our Friends meetinghouse. Like other faith communities, we now worship together online.
For some Quakers, a virtual meeting isn’t for them, but most of us around the world are participating. I value virtual Quaker meetings and noticed a unique quality of how they level the playing field in a variety of ways and facilitate equality.
Find out more about Quaker perspectives on equality at https://AmesburyQuakers.org/equality-testimony/.
Christine Green has been involved with the Amesbury Friends Meeting since 2017.
