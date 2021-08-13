The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. ... Abram traveled through the land as far as the site of the great tree of Moreh at Shechem. At that time the Canaanites were in the land. The Lord appeared to Abram and said, “To your offspring[c] I will give this land.” So he built an altar there to the Lord, who had appeared to him.
— Genesis 12:1, 6-7 (NIV)
Abram was sent by God on a journey to a land that God promised to him, a land where he and his descendants would flourish, their situation would improve and be stable as long as they stayed close to God. He went in faith, not knowing where he would end up, but trusting that because God loved him, it would be a better place.
Here we are, hoping that we are on the downhill side of the pandemic, that things are improving to a point of being “ahead” of the coronavirus permanently, and that there is a promised land coming nearer to us on the horizon.
We are looking to a land where life can be back to its prior levels of activity in safety: a new place rather than the old because we are so changed.
Won’t it be wonderful to be fully “there”! We have tastes of what that time will be like, especially locally in Massachusetts where the vaccination rate is high, our transmission rates subsequently low, where we hear of remote workers going back into the office and wonderful vacations planned and experienced.
We pray for other parts of the country where things are not going as well, and ask for wisdom from citizens and their leaders so that the troubling news of rising numbers further afield does not reach us here. We want so much to arrive in the new, promised land of “life after pandemic.”
Abram models to us a critical aspect of the life of faith as he journeys. When he arrives at the edge of place where God shows him, the scripture highlights only that he builds an altar there.
The altar is where he and his family give thanks to God, and is a visible reminder of God’s blessing. He will travel on, exploring the land and through other adventures — he is not settled yet — but he has seen it, and he gives thanks to God.
Have you taken time to thank God for bringing us safe thus far? Have you given witness to God’s faithfulness to your family, your faith community, maybe even those who don’t practice faith, that it is by God’s grace – through scientists, leaders and citizens who love their neighbor as themselves – that we have come to this place?
We believe we are getting closer to that “promised land,” the time when we will shed the shadow of pandemic and be able to explore and develop the new place to which God is bringing us.
Let us be sure to “set up altars” along the way: to take time to thank God, and bear visible witness to God’s steadiness and promise during these anxious times.
May God be with us as we journey, may we thank God along the way, and may we arrive soon at our promised land of post-pandemic life.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.