In the Spirit: A precious moment of embodied love

It was a beautiful June day, not too hot, with a gentle breeze. We laughed as we crested the hill, preparing to go around the corner ahead.
There were people on the path coming from the other direction, a person on rollerblades and a jogger. My husband sped ahead, just enough to pass me, creating a single file so those approaching could pass.
His rear bicycle wheel clipped my front tire as he swerved in front of me, causing me to catapult into the air. I gripped my left elbow with my right hand as I skidded down the asphalt some eight feet down the path. Even as it happened, even as my whole body went numb with shock, I knew that my elbow was broken.
People were wonderful. Passersby gathered while the doctor who appeared on the scene kept them a safe distance from my body, now in a fetal position on the ground.
“Keep back. Don’t move her. Someone, get an ambulance.” A young man offered to take my husband to his car where they could use his cell phone to call 911, as our car was miles away in another parking lot.
Everyone was concerned and responded to the doctor’s direction. Their altruism shone through everything they did. You might think that was the miracle of the day, the embodied love for which this article is titled, but it wasn’t. The miracle was yet to come.
I lay on the ground for what seemed an eternity, feeling utterly alone, despite everyone’s empathy. People were practicing the social distancing that we are living with today. It was as hard that day as it is now. When we bleed, or hurt, we want embodied love. We crave human touch.
Some time passed, and I heard what I thought was my husband returning.
“He must have gotten a golf cart somewhere,” I thought to myself. “How smart of him to speed this up.”
It was a golf cart, but the driver was not my husband. It was a gardener, who was mute. Without a word, he bent down to the ground and picked me up. He was the pure embodiment of love. Never before or after have I experienced that kind of love. It emanated from him like perfume or cologne on a teenager trying to impress a date.
I knew immediately that I was safe. The doctor must have known it, too. Without exchanging a word or asking for any credentials, the doctor who kept everyone else at least six feet away from me allowed the gardener to pick me off the ground and place me in the cart.
We drove silently to the parking lot where we found my surprised husband. Tears ran down my cheeks as we drove. This person, whom I had never met before and who could not speak, loved me unambiguously.
The pain and empathy in his eyes made me feel like I was wrapped in the warm embrace of the universe. Words don’t do it justice, though I try to share the story whenever I can anyway.
My husband experienced the gardener’s love, too. Neither of us knew what to make of it.
“You saw Jesus,” a congregant later said to me when I told her the story, an unusual comment coming from someone who didn’t believe in God. She claimed not to remember saying it when I referenced her remark a year or so later.
So was it Jesus? On this Easter, during a world pandemic, we need that kind of love. Whatever we call it.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is pastor of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
