As a priest, I spend a lot of time with people in economic need. Religious communities are often the first place people turn when their world is crashing down.
Our society’s welfare system works hard but is overstretched, and when people are in immediate need, it can’t always help them. A lot of a pastor’s (or rabbi’s or imam’s or other religious leader’s) time is spent with people who may not ever come inside the building on a Sunday but have nowhere else to turn.
And this is also true of laypeople in these communities who devote a remarkable amount of energy to caring for the vulnerable around them (St. Paul’s meal program Among Friends served over 15,000 meals to people in our area with food insecurity last year, and countless volunteers support refugees in our city from St. Paul’s, FRS, Central and West Newbury Congregational, and other churches, synagogues, and mosques throughout the country do similar things. Think about what state our world would be in if these communities didn’t exist).
In our economic systems, those without resources are forced to always pursue them as our economy requires buy-in, requires one to be able to compete to participate in an exchange that demands something in return for everything that’s given.
One of the things that attracts me to my faith, and to Jesus in particular, is that Jesus offers an economy of gift that frees us from the horrors of people being valued or devalued based upon parameters of consumer aspiration and boundaries of the “have and have-nots.”
Throughout Jewish and Christian scriptures, wealth is meant for welcome and generosity. Resources aren’t meant to exclude, to “other” people, to marginalize those without them, but rather to expand the community and invite others in. To make more room at the table.
Jesus tells his followers to give to those who cannot pay anything in return – who cannot return an invitation to their table.
Jesus is so keen to draw us out of the world’s endless saga of exchange because God’s economy works differently than ours: there is no investment. There is only gift. and how else could it be? God lacks nothing. There is nothing that God could desire from us in return because God has no needs. Yet God gives, continuously, purely out of love.
It’s a bad investment! God would be the worst business owner or dealmaker in the world. God’s is an economy not based on consumption, or net gain, or competition, but pure gift. and gift creates equity because true gift doesn’t say, “I’ve given you this, now I demand that in return.” There is no tit-for-tat, no exchange, just simply welcome – just invitation.
Jesus shows us that God is a wasteful, lavish, senseless, squanderer of love who continuously showers affection on those who have nothing to give in exchange. and Jesus shows us this because he doesn’t just talk about this economy, he lives it out perfectly. Jesus makes this economy of gift truly alive in our world.
From the manger to the cross, Jesus shows us a God who embraces the suffering and the insufferable, as he gives himself over as gift into every aspect of our world – even into the darkest corners of our sorrow, shame and fear, even unto death, looking for absolutely nothing in return. and we begin to see what true love is.
What would our community be like if we embraced this economy of gift? How would our lives change if we gave ourselves over in love to a world in need, expecting nothing in return.
How would the lives of refugees, of the unhoused, of the hurting be renewed? It’s the challenge Jesus sets before us, and it’s one our faith communities have taken up faithfully – even if often failing and always stumbling. Think and, if you’re bold enough, pray that you might have your own role to play in God’s squandering of love.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
