There is probably a general consensus around the world that we can’t wait for 2020 to be over.
It’s been a year for the history books in so many ways, arguably very few of them positive. Sorry to be the bearer of sobering news, but our current struggles won’t magically end when we ring in the new year.
In 2021, we will still be dealing with the coronavirus, not to mention its psychological imprint on all of us. You see, we are still in the midst of a traumatic experience.
And how we are dealing with it varies from person to person. When the immediacy of COVID's harm dissipates with the widespread availability of a vaccine, and life begins to return to some semblance of what it was before, we will then be faced with a new phenomenon: the post-traumatic effects of the pandemic.
Post-traumatic stress disorder is one in which a person has difficulty recovering after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. The condition may last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.
Symptoms may include nightmares or unwanted memories of the trauma, avoidance of situations that bring back memories of the trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety or a depressed mood. We have all been affected by COVID in various ways, ranging from the subtle to the overwhelming.
We really can’t process trauma while we’re in the midst of it, but many of us have been discovering ways to cope and manage the increased stresses we are under, and will likely continue some of those practices post-pandemic.
The other obvious aftermath we will be dealing with in 2021 will be that of the presidential election.
A deeply divided electorate means no result will bring joy and a sense of unification to the country as a whole. The uncertainties around a peaceful transfer of power and the increasing presence of armed private militias certainly isn’t helping, either.
This election, on its own, could be considered a traumatic event. And no matter who wins, things will not change overnight. The work to create a world of equality and equanimity that works for all continues in the days, weeks, months and years after a winner is declared. The recovery of our individual and collective psyches from this pandemic will likely last much longer than the pandemic itself.
Because of all this, we find ourselves in an interesting paradox of sorts: Everything that is happening now is vitally important, and it really doesn’t matter.
How we choose to live right now in response to the pandemic (staying home, wearing masks, social distancing) is vitally important because it can literally save lives.
How we cast our vote in the upcoming election is vitally important because it sends a message about the direction we believe our country should be heading and who we want to be as a society. And neither of those two things matter because, as stated earlier, the transformative work connected to these events began before then and will continue after them.
Perhaps then, even though paradoxes are by their nature not to be resolved, this one can help alleviate today’s stressors. We are in the evolutionary process of awakening to, and living from, the best version of ourselves, both individually and collectively.
No singular event defines that, and all events present opportunities to demonstrate it. Our faith and resolve are not being tested, but strengthened. Perhaps such a paradigm shift will help us weather the raging storm that has been 2020 and beyond.
The Rev. Ogun Holder is the minister of Unity on the River in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.