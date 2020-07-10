Now the Lord provided a huge fish to swallow Jonah, and Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights. Jonah 1:17 (NIV)
These past almost four months have been so extraordinary, so outside of time, suspended. For so many of us, all usual events stopped, our calendar was wiped clean. Doing any kind of planning was impossible at first, and even still is “in pencil” or a Plan A, anticipating things may change. We felt still, paused, but without tranquility… stuck.
In the biblical narrative, we find a similar situation of suspension, stuckness, in the story of Jonah. This man, called to be a prophet for God, had been running from God’s instructions for him, leaving chaos in his wake.
Not wanting to give a difficult message to the most wealthy, powerful city of his time, he literally ran in the other direction from that place and hopped a ship for a foreign country. God’s displeasure caused a great storm to blow up, threatening the life of all aboard.
You can imagine Jonah’s internal condition as the waves crashed across the ship: terrified of the work he was called to do, of the fact that he had not escaped from God’s view, and now that he was the reason for the storm, responsible for the lives of those onboard with him. Despairing for his life, he told the others to throw him overboard, certainly ending his and their misery.
And yet – God was not done with him, he did not perish. God provided a fish to swallow Jonah, to spare his life (we say yes to this improbable fact to find the greater wisdom of the story).
And suddenly, after all the running, the fear, the chaos, the noise: it is still. Quiet. He is alone, unable to move, or plan his next step, or even see where his next step would be. Jonah was still, alone with his thoughts, and alone with God.
This stuck place turns into a place of prayer for Jonah, a place of discernment, a place to remember God’s goodness. It changes him, changes his perspective, and changes his plans for what he will do in the future.
He claims God’s call on his life and promises to serve God, promising to worship at God’s temple again. And when the time is right, the fish spits Jonah out on the land to go and live his life anew.
I do not believe it is helpful to see a naturally occurring event like a pandemic as God’s punishment for us, it is simply part of the order of the creation. However, I do believe God can use this time to do a great work in us.
This can be personally, or as families, as communities or a nation. Indeed, the call to study, understand and work on the unhealed racism of our country since George Floyd’s death may be a part of what God is doing.
How has God used this time of pause, of suspension, of stuckness to help you see changes you might make as we reemerge from quarantine? How will we be changed? What will we leave behind, and what will we do differently?
Let us pray that this season does not go on too long, that we can return and recover well. But let us not wish this time away. Let us be open to how the spirit is moving in us, and listen, and be changed.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
