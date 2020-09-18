In the Spirit: A time for returning

Tonight marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holiday season.
We celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, and continue next week with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
The Jewish community doesn’t celebrate the new year in any way that would feel familiar to Times Square revelers on Dec. 31; rather we use these days — the Days of Awe as they are called — as an opportunity to evaluate what we could have done better in the year just ended and to focus our hopes for the year to come. These holidays serve as a time of introspection, reflection and self-evaluation.
We are called to reflect on our shortcomings, in God’s eyes, in our own eyes, and in the eyes of our friends and family. We are asked to undertake a process called "teshuva" — a Hebrew word meaning repentance or return.
While those two definitions may seem incongruous, repentance is a return to a state of forgiveness, a return to reestablishing trust and relationships. We spend our time in synagogue (this year on Zoom) working on teshuva in our relationship with God and striving for teshuva in our interpersonal relationships, work we should be doing each and every day.
In preparation for the holidays, we traditionally use the entire month preceding Rosh Hashanah to focus on our efforts of teshuva — reaching out, offering apologies, asking forgiveness from family and friends for any slights we may have overlooked.
Yet, in a year that has come to be defined by social distance, we may think that there is less to ask forgiveness for, at least as far as interpersonal relationships go.
As so many of us have, I spent much of my time the past six months on Zoom calls, attending meetings that were once held in person, going to school online and, in my case, leading religious services and programs for our community.
When only one person can talk at a time and the mute button looms large, the social opportunities and interactions that usually accompany these gatherings have largely disappeared. The casual but meaningful interactions that give us time to catch up and to engage are gone.
And, I have realized, that fewer personal interactions have not negated the need to ask for forgiveness. Indeed, it has increased it. If you are like me, now that summer is over and some routines are returning, we’re talking face to face to some people for the first time in months.
We’re hearing for the first time about their “joys and oys” that we’ve missed, the moments of happiness and sorrow, that, had we put down the mouse and picked up the phone, could have been shared.
Yes, the distance meant that less offense may have been given, but it also meant that there were fewer opportunities to offer comfort and support. The distance that has settled into relationships is exactly what we need to be doing teshuva for.
It has been a challenging year for all of us. And as much as we long for a return to normalcy, I encourage all of us to think about other returning we can do in our lives —returning a call, returning to a friend or family member who may need us, returning to God — returning to engagement, joy and sorrow.
If you would like to tune into a livestream of our High Holiday services, visit our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ6CCKwnzaE47G9SrPHUc1A. A full schedule of services can be found on our website: www.caa-newburyport.org/high-holidays.html.
Shanah Tovah Umetukah — Wishing you a happy and sweet new year.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
