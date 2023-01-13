COVID brought for all of us many challenges as well as unexpected gifts. Some things that I had labeled “bad” turned into wonderful opportunities, while others I had labeled “amazing” became burdens.
Of course, as often happens, when I addressed the burdens and began to change my behavior, they, too, held gifts I couldn’t have imagined.
One of these opportunities that turned into burdens was the number of online learning offerings that COVID made possible. As a lifelong learner, I was thrilled when teachers from across the globe made their materials and teachings accessible on the web.
This included online classes, conferences and other modes of teaching. I found myself taking yoga with students from around the world and singing a beloved sacred verse with an esteemed teacher.
My inbox was like a candy store. Every day, or hour, something new would tempt me whether it was, “Join this three-day conference for free!” or “Recordings available if you cannot make it live.” It was too good to pass up. I signed up immediately.
When the date of the conference came, I often had another free conference scheduled at the same time, on top of my preexisting church and family commitments.
“Not to worry. They’ll send a recording,” I would tell myself. The recording of the conference would come into my inbox with a chance to own the recordings for life, for only $59, usually a savings of three times its cost. And, of course, now I was on a new email list.
In addition to conferences and classes, there were blogs, email newsletters and video updates from teachers, writers and leaders I greatly admire. Surely, I would find time to read these things.
As worthy as each message was, it became impossible to read them all. It also took tremendous willpower to refrain from clicking “buy” on every book referenced or recommended.
What began as a gift was becoming a burden, though it took me awhile to realize it. I remained convinced that I would get to all these things soon.
Eventually, the dam broke, and I knew something had to change. The more things piled up to read, listen to or watch someday, the worse I felt. The appeal of the “opportunity” began to fade. The sound of my soul called me home.
Come, read a book that’s been waiting on your shelf, maybe even one you’ve read before.
Pick up your pen and write. Reflect, and let your own life teach you.
Have a cup of tea with a new friend and learn more about that person.
Finally, after a year of saying yes to every shiny opportunity, I began to click on “unsubscribe.” At first, it was a little scary, silly as that may sound.
Each time I unsubscribed, I wondered, “What if I miss something or what if that newsletter or that class contained something I really needed to know?”
I was even a little lonely as my inbox decreased. That quickly passed, however, and my loneliness turned to joy. I was liberated from the never-ending call for more.
I remembered that a little bit of something is almost always richer than more of something and that my life is quite fascinating as is. These days, a pen, a book and an acquaintance give me all I need, and more.
I remain grateful for the gifts of online connection, though I am surely more selective.
All best wishes for a happy and peaceful 2023!
The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
