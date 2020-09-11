In the Spirit: An arch of accountability, community

One gift of the pandemic is our increased sensitivity to the need for community, our understanding that community is essential to our well-being. These are not theoretical words, though some of us try to keep their truth at a distance.
Sooner or later, we all learn that we cannot survive alone. We are dependent on the generosity, love and respect of others. We need other people to care for us and our welfare, just as they need us to care for them.
Some come to this understanding earlier than others. Those born into oppression — whether through circumstances of race, class or gender — know that we need one another. Others finally accept the need for community when they experience loss of a job, a marriage or health.
Community, as I am using the term, is a group of people who are accountable to one another and who, out of that accountability, are called to care for one another. Accountability can be conferred by birth, as in biological family, or by choice, as in groups with shared interests or values.
There is another level of accountability that undergirds everything — the accountability we have by being part of an interconnected web of life. All religions speak to accountability, using terms like "mutuality," "interbeing" and "interdependence."
Whether we call it denial, blasphemy, ignorance or selfishness, we know it is simply wrong to act as if we are not inherently and undeniably connected to others and to life itself.
What we do affects the world around us, including people and nature, though we are not in control of exactly how. Edward Lorenz’s Butterfly Effect proposed that even the smallest of actions can have significant effects on much larger, more complex systems. His original question, “Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?” has itself had immeasurable effects.
We may not know exactly how our actions affect those around us. Yet we do know basic truisms like kindness nurtures goodness, listening invites learning, and love does not kill. We are less likely to act on these truisms when we believe we are separate from others or when we act in isolation disconnected from community.
The world community is in peril, as is the Earth. Black, brown and Indigenous people have been oppressed for too long, and the call to right those wrongs is strong. Living during the pandemic has heightened the awareness of our need for each other.
The call for community is all around us. We hear it in our own loneliness, sense of powerlessness, and desire for connection during COVID-19. We can use this experience of loss as the impetus to strengthen community and honor its essentiality.
Newburyport and the surrounding towns are a community. We are accountable to each other. How we live affects our neighbors and fellow community members. We all benefit when we hold the values of love, mutual respect and equality for every person at the forefront of our actions.
On Saturday, we will be creating an arch of flowers in front of the First Religious Society on Pleasant Street. The arch represents the importance of our community. The flowers symbolize our accountability to each other, our need for one another, and our promise to care for everyone living here. Everyone is invited to come and place a flower on the arch between 9:00 a.m. and noon.
I hope you will participate and, by doing so, demonstrate your commitment to this community. After all, we get to choose what kind of community we create, and we are all in this together.
The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist in Newburyport.
