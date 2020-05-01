In the Spirit: An opportunity to reveal God to the world

Let’s not try to sugarcoat it: The last six or seven weeks have been, to put it mildly, bizarre!
They have felt so much longer than the calendar tells us. We are still struggling to adapt to the new (hopefully, temporary) normal of staying indoors and social distancing and wearing masks and working from home and homeschooling our children and going to church on our computers.
I acknowledge that some of these have been “old” norms for many, but not all of them for all of us all at once.
Given the initial slow response by, and now state of overwhelm of, health authorities, it feels like we’re still playing catch-up, leaving some of us with a persistent anxiety: It’s not a matter of if I catch it, but when I catch it.
And as time passes, what I call the “COVID Circle” is becoming smaller and smaller: First, we questioned if we should take it seriously; then, we said we didn’t know anyone who had it; then, we knew someone who knew someone who had it; then, we knew someone who had it, and it was a loved one; then, for some of us, that loved one died; then, we are the one who has it.
This pandemic continues to strain us financially, emotionally, mentally, physically and psychologically. I’ll stay in my lane and speak to what isn’t often mentioned: the spiritual strain.
We are in the midst of a global crisis which, undoubtedly, has prompted many of us to wonder, “Where is God in all this?” or “Why is God letting this happen?” or “Is God punishing us?” or “How do we pray to make it end?”
It’s not unusual for such questions to arise in times of personal and universal catastrophes. It is, however, rather antiquated.
These are the questions humans would have asked centuries, even millennia ago, when they understood God to be a superhuman version of themselves: emotional, fickle, impatient, punitive, all to the power of infinity. It’s the “Santa Claus” version of God: Were you good enough for a gift or will you be getting coal in your stocking this year?
In the Gospel of John [9:1-12], Jesus put this version of God to rest for us. He and his disciples encounter a man who was blind from birth. The disciples asked who sinned, the man or his parents, that resulted in his handicap?
In other words, whose behavior was responsible for this lump of coal? Jesus replied, “Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.”
Or, as I interpret it, “There is no Santa Claus. We get gifts for each other. We always have.”
The works (gifts) of God are love, compassion, faith, oneness, generosity and humility, just to name a few, and they are displayed in us.
God is found wherever and however we show up. All those previous questions were the wrong ones. Instead, we should be asking, “Where are we in all this? How are we being God’s love in all this? How are we being God’s abundance in all this? How are we being the light of the world in all this? How are we choosing to display God in all this?”
As difficult as it may be to believe, this time is a gift. It is an opportunity for us, in so many ways, to reveal God to the world. Find your way. Be the miracle we all need right now.
The Rev. Ogun Holder is the minister of Unity on the River in Amesbury.
