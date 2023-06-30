I received my rabbinic ordination on June 4, and almost a month later, I’m still getting used to people calling me “Rabbi.”
The ordination ceremony was the culmination of four years of study at Hebrew College, a nondenominational Jewish seminary in Newton. With the experience fresh in my mind, and in response to a lot of questions I’ve been asked, I’d like to share with the wider community what the process of rabbinic ordination entails and what the title of rabbi means.
Rabbinic ordination is conferred either by an individual rabbi to an individual student, or by a Jewish seminary to a group of students. My ordination was an affirmation from the faculty and administration of Hebrew College that they were prepared to send me and my classmates into the world as rabbis.
There was no final test to pass or thesis to complete that attested to our preparedness. Rather, it was confirmation of our growth and development as students, teachers and Jewish leaders. This was reflected in the ceremony itself, where we each received a brief laying on of hands and a personalized blessing from a chosen, beloved teacher.
Our preparedness is further proven by the fact that the ordination process is separate from any hiring process. The institution ordains us, but we enter the rabbinic job market independently, charged with finding a job or a pulpit on our own.
In that regard, my experience was highly unusual – I have led Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport throughout my time in school. For my peers, the communities they work for will never have known them as students.
For me, the opportunity to go through school while working at CAA allowed me to bring what I learned in my classes directly to the synagogue, while also allowing me to bring my experience at the synagogue – especially questions and challenges – back to my classes, peers and teachers. It was a nourishing, symbiotic relationship in which each experience strengthened the other.
That I was able to lead the synagogue while still a student also speaks to the role of a rabbi in a Jewish community: namely, ordination did not confer on me any ritual status or eligibility to perform rites.
Over the past four years, I have done everything an ordained rabbi does: I led services, delivered sermons, represented my community in public, and officiated at lifecycle events ranging from the celebration of births, to funerals, and everything in between. There is nothing I can do today as a rabbi that I couldn’t do a month ago as a rabbinical student, or four years ago as a layperson.
Which isn’t to say rabbis don’t play an important role in community leadership. The word “rabbi” means teacher, although I think of it as also being a facilitator or guide.
I don’t have any greater ability to access the divine than my congregants, nor can I play any intercessory role between anyone and God. What I strive to do is foster greater individual empowerment to access and develop spiritual meaning in our lives.
That happens through communal study and prayer, but also quite frequently in one-on-one interactions: email exchanges, phone calls, impromptu conversations at the farmers market or over a cup of coffee in a Newburyport café.
The text of my ordination document gives me the following charge: “to study and to teach, to keep and to fulfill, to draw hearts near, so that each individual might find their own path in Torah.”
As I reflect on this milestone on my own path, I am eager to accompany others in their search for spiritual meaning and fulfillment.
Alex Matthews is the rabbi of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.