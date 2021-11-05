There’s a modern-day parable I heard recently about a gathering of people at a dinner table at their pastor’s house.
The pastor asked one of the men, a local farmer, to say grace. The farmer began, “Lord, I hate buttermilk. Lord, I hate lard. Lord, you know, I don’t care for raw white flour.”
“But,” the farmer continued, “when you mix them all together, I do love warm, fresh biscuits! Lord, help us to relax and wait until you’re done mixing and I’m sure the result will be better than biscuits! Amen.”
This parable makes me think of a short article called “Taking Offense,” written by Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science.
Well over 100 years ago, she wrote in part, “We should remember that the world is wide; that there are a thousand million different human wills, opinions, ambitions, tastes, and loves; that each person has a different history, constitution, culture, character, from all the rest; that human life is the work, the play, the ceaseless action and reaction upon each other of these different atoms. Then, we should go forth into life with the smallest expectations, but with the largest patience; with a keen relish for and appreciation of everything beautiful, great, and good, but with a temper so genial that the friction of the world shall not wear upon our sensibilities; with an equanimity so settled that no passing breath nor accidental disturbance shall agitate or ruffle it; with a charity broad enough to cover the whole world’s evil, and sweet enough to neutralize what is bitter in it, — determined not to be offended when no wrong is meant, nor even when it is, unless the offense be against God” (“Miscellaneous Writings, 1883–1896,” p. 224:11–28).
Needless to say, we all make mistakes; we all have different views as just stated above. But when we learn to give ourselves a break for something we’ve done wrong — to be patient with ourselves and to recognize our ability to do better — this then helps us do the same for others.
As it asks in the Bible in the Book of Malachi, “Have we not all one father? Hath not one God created us? Why do we deal treacherously every man against his brother, by profaning the covenant of our fathers?” (Malachi 2:10)
I have a friend who recently shared an experience she had along these lines. She had been at an athletic camp and became very annoyed with another participant and actually went up to her and called her an unkind name.
That night, my friend, feeling bad about her behavior, asked God for the grace to forgive herself, the other person, and to find a way to make things right. The next day, the other person came up to my friend and apologized, and explained that she was way out of line. My friend also apologized; they hugged and then spent much of the last day doing sport drills together and having a great time.
This was no small accomplishment! What allowed that unpleasant situation to turn around so completely? Wasn’t it my friend’s willingness to be humble and to ask God for help — to find a way to be caring, kind, and to see the good in others? Wasn’t it also her trust that God gives her the ability to do this?
So no matter how much we may not like what others say or do, we can be patient, appreciate our differences, work together for reconciliation, and know that the results can be good — even better than fresh biscuits!
Katie Martin is a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Newburyport, www.christiansciencenewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.