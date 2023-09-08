What is your best self? What activities bring the greatest joy and satisfaction? As our kids return to school and we return to work after the summer holidays, many of us ask questions about our work and how we spend our time.
Our faith traditions have wisdom to offer as we reflect on these questions about who we are and how we spend our time.
In a culture that has some very specific definitions of achievement, it can be difficult for us to trust ourselves and our own intuition about what’s going to bring the greatest satisfaction. There’s a lot of pressure to conform to a narrow definition of success and sometimes religious traditions contribute to the pressure to conform.
That’s when it worth reminding ourselves that a loving God created each and every one of us – in all of our marvelous diversity –and God wants us to thrive. In other words, God wants each of us to be the best version of ourselves.
The Bible is filled with stories about people who hear God’s call to be their best selves, but they are afraid to respond. When Moses saw the burning bush and heard the voice of God calling him to free the slaves in Egypt, Moses told God that he was not the right person for the job.
When God called the prophets to proclaim God’s lovingkindness and justice, they believed that they were not worthy. When Jesus called Peter and the other disciples, they responded eagerly. But when things got tough, they got scared and tried to turn away from Jesus.
While we have not been called to be liberators like Moses, prophets like Isaiah or Jeremiah, or foundational figures like Peter, all of us can play a role in creating a world where it is easier for all people to be our best selves.
In the aftermath of “the Great Resignation,” we can remember that work is about more than what we get paid to do. Five hundred years ago, the Protestant reformer John Calvin wrote that, “No work will be so mean and sordid as not to have a splendor and value in the eye of God.”
In our own time, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King preached, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry.
He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, “Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.” No matter how we our called, our lives and our work can reflect the care of a loving God.
One of the ways that we find the greatest satisfaction is helping other people to grow and thrive. Dr. King said, “Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Opportunities for service all around us – in our religious congregations, community organizations, schools and places of work.
As September marks the start of a new school year and a return to routines, my prayer is that each of us will discover the joy of being our best selves, reveling in the love of God and being great through helping others.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport.
