Certainly, we cannot prevent death. Or can we?
Many people long for immortality, as shown in our cultural normative preference for youth over advanced age. Others fear death, uncertain of what comes next, reluctant to discuss wishes for their memorial services or what happens after they are gone.
Not all people, of course. Some have become comfortable with death and have risen above what the media and mass marketing want us to believe – that younger is better. They recognize that every age has its gifts and challenges and aspire to live in harmony with the reality of wherever they are in their life journeys.
We cannot prevent our physical death. Yet, when we consider death from a broader perspective, we recognize that we all face many deaths in our lives. We lose spouses, friends and others we love to natural causes, accidents and preventable illness.
We put dreams aside to respond to other priorities or demands, only to realize that years have passed and we never retrieved the dreams from where they lay. We question, resist and finally accept that their time has passed.
The dream has died without its full expression. We lose our health, suddenly or in natural progression, each change in our body feeling as if a part of us is dying along with the gifts it used to make possible.
Suffering, loss and microdeaths are a part of life, as much as birth and rebirth. The Easter story is not alone in telling of such promise; the renewal of spring repeats the tale. Despite the promise of rebirth, the deaths we experience while living are painful, especially when what we need are lessons that show us how to traverse the valley of loss.
Care is one of the ways we can walk this valley without becoming lost in its peaks and swamps. Care is a kind companion when we are reeling from any kind of death. It is generally plain. It can be as simple as caring for a seedling plant, ensuring there is fresh water for the cut flowers, or boiling water for a pot of tea. Care is an essential part of healing.
When we care, we place something or someone else on par with our self-interest, even for a time. We become concerned with another thing that also matters, be it taking care of a patch of grass, making of a quilt or visiting someone else in need.
These acts of caring do not take away from our healing. Instead, they create space for our healing to happen. They give our subconsciouses and spirits a break from our minds, which can be ruthless in their demands, including their demands to heal. Our psyches know how to heal when we allow them.
Caring for ourselves is equally important. It can take the form of writing a poem longing for an earlier time, staring out the window at the sea or the bird at the feeder for however long we are moved, or calling a loved one for the hundredth time because we need to tell the same story again.
Each time in its telling, the story becomes more unearthed from its state of frozen disbelief and closer to rebirth.
Caring means saying, “I’m coming around again, life, just not there yet. I will do it just as soon as I’m able.”
Take care along the way, my friend. Take care.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
