In the Spirit: Celebrating Chanukah as a 'call to action'

I expect many of you are familiar with the basics of Chanukah, even if we can’t agree on how exactly to spell it.
During this eight-day holiday, we Jews light a candelabra called a chanukiyya — more commonly called a menorah. We start with one candle on the first night and work our way up to eight blazing candles on the final evening.
Chanukah almost always falls in December, the longest and darkest nights of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and so the extra light of the candles is a welcome presence in our lives.
Chanukah commemorates the victory of an underdog Jewish militia known as the Maccabees, who repelled dominant Greek forces and reconquered and rededicated the Jewish temple in Jerusalem around the year 200 BCE.
The story goes that when the Maccabees relit the ornate golden menorah in the temple at their rededication ceremony, the small supply of oil that they found stayed lit for eight days until they could procure more, thus our own tradition of eight nights of candle lighting.
Part of the essence of this tradition has always been sharing and spreading the light of the menorah. There is a custom to place the lit menorah in front of a window so that passersby can see the flickering flames.
In Newburyport, we gather each night in front of our outdoor menorah in Market Square, braving the elements of New England winters to celebrate with friends and family.
And at Congregation Ahavas Achim's annual Chanukah brunch, each family lights their own menorah, a slightly harrowing but beautiful reminder of the light that community brings into our lives.
As I feel like I have wistfully written in each of my holiday columns this year, celebrating Chanukah in 2020 is going to look and feel different.
Brunches are out, singing is a no-no, and the priority of CAA continues to be protecting the health and safety of our synagogue members and the Greater Newburyport community. Yet the uniqueness of Chanukah observance also gives us some great opportunities to spread light among our families and friends.
Lighting candles is a beautiful ritual, and although many of us feel Zoomed out, connecting over a video call actually presents a lovely new spin on a familiar ritual.
After all, there is something universal about staring into the flickering flame of a candle. Looking down at a lit candle is like looking up at the moon or the stars — we all see the same thing across time and space.
It allows us to share an experience and feel like we’re together. And although the candles may be the same, the menorahs certainly are not — they come in every variation from preschool art projects to museum quality pieces, each offering stories and family history to be shared.
However we choose to share our candle lighting, it is especially important this year that we think of ways to spread light beyond just the flames of our candles.
We can use the eight days of Chanukah as a call to action to remember those who need light in their lives — friends who are ill, those who are suffering the effects of isolation or worrying about loved ones, or people in our greater community who are suffering from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Making phone calls, sending greeting cards, contributing to a food bank or a nonprofit, these are all ways we can celebrate a light-filled Chanukah and ensure we bring some warmth to the winter ahead of us.
For the full calendar of our Chanukah programming, email Alex at cleader@caa-newburyport.org or visit our website, www.caa-newburyport.org.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
