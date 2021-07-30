In the Spirit: 'Desperate times call for desperate measures'

Our church has had a long-standing partnership with several churches in South Africa, and so we’ve been closely following the most recent turmoil.
In the last few weeks, hundreds of people have been killed and dozens of businesses have been looted and burned by protesters. Racial tensions, inflation, unemployment and COVID are all on the rise. These are desperate times for our dear friends.
More troubling is how familiar the news footage coming out of South Africa has been. We’ve seen these mobs before. We can feel the racial and generational tensions rising.
What is happening there has been happening here and everywhere. There is a growing feeling of helplessness and anxiety — a sense that the world has changed in ways that we cannot fathom.
We don’t know where things are going, and we don’t know what to do. These are desperate times, and, as you know …“desperate times call for desperate measures.”
So, what do we do? As Christians, what are our desperate measures? Here are three situations for consideration:
¢ What do you do when you are surrounded by armies, with no chance of escape? (2 Chronicles 20)
¢ What do you do when a day has been set for the annihilation of your people? (Esther 4)
¢ What do you do when God has determined that your city must be overthrown in 40 days because of your wickedness? (Jonah 3)
In other words … what do you do when you don’t know what to do?
Read these stories carefully and you will see a common thread: in each situation, the people not only prayed to the Lord, but their leaders called for a fast. That is, they determined to abstain from food as they pleaded with God for mercy.
Why a fast? What possible benefit is there in not eating? We are already weak and helpless, why would we do something that makes us even more weak and helpless?
At first glance, this makes no sense, but we walk by faith and not by sight. As Christians, we know that “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” (James 4:6)
Fasting is a means by which we humble ourselves in order to pray with greater urgency and focus. Andrew Murray, a South African pastor, wrote: “Prayer is the one hand with which we grasp the invisible. Fasting is the other hand, the one with which we let go of the visible. … Fasting helps to express, to deepen, and to confirm the resolution that we are ready to sacrifice anything, even ourselves, to attain the Kingdom of God.”
The amazing testimony of Scripture is just how effective fasting can be when it accompanies fervent prayer and comes from a place of sincere desperation. Revisit those four stories and marvel at the miraculous way that God delivered those who called upon him in such a way.
To my fellow Christians: Do you despair over the miserable state of this weary world and the welfare of your children? Do you weep over the suffering and bitterness of so many who live without hope and without God in this world and do not know the love of Jesus Christ?
Are you overwhelmed by the evil around you and even inside your own heart? This is not the time to rise up in strength and work harder.
This is the time to fall down in weakness and plead with our Heavenly Father with extra weakness. This is the time to fast and pray! Desperate times call for desperate measures.
The Rev. Michael John is pastor of Market Street Baptist Church in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.