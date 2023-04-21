Like any good journey, a spiritual journey can have ups and downs, wrong turns and best of all, amazing surprises.
Arriving at a place you never considered, but that speaks to your soul, is one of the best things that can happen. Maybe, it’s a detour that leads to a breathtaking waterfall or a beautiful sunset.
In my case, it was “trying on” a community that has become both a home and a framework for the rest of the journey.
Quakerism provides a lens for looking at myself and others that has changed the way I see the world. By looking for the good in all people, whether that is seen as God, or an intrinsic goodness, or a simple acknowledgment of our common humanity, Quakerism asks us to see ourselves as fellow travelers on the road.
It dares us to see the light in ourselves and each other, and by doing so, maintain a surety that the goodness in all can outshine any darkness in the world. Quakerism is radical hope.
That one premise leads to so many ideas that form the basis for how Quakers seek to live. One of the tenets that people most frequently associate with Quakers is pacifism.
The idea of our common humanity and the spark of the divine in each person, which many Quakers call the “Inner Light,” binds us together. Its truth negates any urge to violence or aggression as a way to address each other.
The light shines as truly in the homeless person, the business executive, the retail worker, the immigrant, the addict. It challenges the hand that would strike to instead reach out in an understanding that we share that innate goodness.
The spark of divinity in all of us calls us to likewise seek simplicity. By avoiding an overdependence on material goods, we seek to acknowledge that there are many who have no choice but to do without the most basic necessities.
It also asks us to avoid the burdens that can complicate our lives, and focus on the people, things and experiences that nourish ourselves and each other. This same impulse calls us to integrity, the effort to not only be truthful in speech, but to live out our deepest truth in our interactions with every person.
One of the ideas that flows most directly from our embrace of our common goodness is that of equality. If we share that same light, none of us is better or worse than any other traveler.
Quakers promote equality in many ways – sometimes by befriending a co-worker who doesn’t “fit in” or by working for the rights of people of all gender identities, races, social standings and religions.
Sometimes, it is through education or action. Regardless, that understanding of people as spiritual equals informs a worldview that sees every human as equally deserving of peace, respect and life.
Quaker community allows us to gather with like-minded spiritual travelers, ministering to and supporting each other. It allows us to listen closely for the light within each of us, which is so easy to miss in the busyness and distraction of everyday life.
Most importantly, it reminds us that the ability to see that light in each other is always there, regardless of the spiritual path you choose to walk.
Pat Stanganelli is a member of the Amesbury Friends Meeting.
