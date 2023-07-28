I wonder how many of you grew up with organized religion and no longer find the weekly or semiweekly practice of worship fulfilling. You are not alone.
And I wonder, what are you looking for now? and are you finding it?
The New York Times recently had a series by Jennifer Gross (June to July 2023) who researched current trends in organized religion. Ms. Gross shares what people used to do, how things have changed, what we are looking for, and where we are finding it (or not!).
Ms. Gross shares data on growing numbers of those who don’t believe in God, those who believe in God but don’t attend regular worship, and those who aren’t sure what to believe. She notes that organized religion continues to be pushed to the margins of our society while more and more houses of worship close due to lack of interest.
These trends can be distressing for us clergy types who have set our hearts (and lives) on providing worship opportunities for people of faith seeking assurance of God’s love in an organized fashion. In addition, to pastoral care, this is what we trained for! Now what?
I would suggest that these trends provide new opportunities to wonder how else we might provide spiritual care and assurance in a high power with a sense of belonging and acceptance of God’s unconditional love beyond imagining.
A quick review of history makes it clear that organized religion has always been limited by our humanly flawed need to define and contain God’s love to digestible bites.
Since the beginning of time, we have been trying to define God’s love, God’s providence and power by organizing into structures that we control. Wars have been fought, lives lost, and people and families divided over how we have defined God! No wonder we are walking away from organized religion!
The distinction that we are invited to live into is that faith is not religion. Faith is so much more, more personal, more imaginative, more creative and inviting than words can ever capture.
What if we invite all we meet to wonder about the mystery of our world with greater curiosity and openness. When we pay attention to unexplainable goodness of most humans; to our neighbors with greater compassion. To the resiliency of nature when we respect the mountains, rivers and oceans and all the creatures that reside here with us. When we are awakened to wonder how it all came about. What if?
Faith in a higher power comes and evolves in that wonderment! God’s love is there, no need to explain! Love just is! and in that wonderment, love grows!
Can we come together to marvel and be glad in this way? Would you join a movement that spends more time together in free-form respect for nature, and each other? Where we simply come together to give comfort for those who are hurting in the world? Where we gather to give thanks for life and love, even if we can’t explain it all?
In good fashion, my faith tradition at the United Church of Christ holds tightly to the notion of God’s extravagant love which is open and available to all seeking. Jesus showed us how to go and sit with folks, especially those who feel alone and isolated. We endeavor to live into his example.
So, what are you looking for? and are you finding it? Can we sit down together? Call me.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
