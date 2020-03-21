In the Spirit: Fear or faith? Entrusting one's cares to God

We live in an age of anxiety.
According to the Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report, about 65% of people in the U.S. between the ages of 15 and 49 reported stress and 51% reported worry. Fear, stress and anxiety afflict many of us on a daily basis, and all of us from time to time.
In a world where we have news instantly from around the world, we may feel overwhelmed by events beyond our control. We are aware of the suffering of people in far parts of the world.
We hear about the effects of climate change on animals and the natural world. We may feel anxiety about the stock market or the current political climate. Especially now with the threat of the coronavirus, there are news reports and updates, from near and far, that raise anxiety levels in our own families and communities.
Our personal lives may sometimes feel overwhelming as we perhaps have to deal with troubled children, aging parents, financial stresses, problems at work, our own health problems, and so on. Is there an answer, a hope, that can lead us beyond living in fear and anxiety? Where can we turn to find the peace that we are longing for?
Thankfully, the Bible has many things to say to help us live by faith rather than fear.
Many of us know Psalm 23, which reminds us that, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you [God] are with me.”
Isaiah 26, Verse 3 says, “You [God] will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in you,” and Isaiah 46 says, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.”
The Bible reminds us that we can turn to God when we are afraid, and God will give us help and courage in difficult times. When we take our worries to God and faithfully entrust them into God’s hands, we have the peace of knowing that God is for us, loving us and caring for us in all circumstances.
Jesus came to live in the world in a human body. He understands how hard it is to have courage and not be afraid. He told his followers often not to be afraid because God knows all of our needs and cares for us.
Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Jesus’ peace is different from the peace of the world because it is not dependent upon circumstances. It is a deep, abiding peace we can have at all times through Jesus’ Holy Spirit, no matter what is happening around us.
St. Paul writes in one of his letters, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
We can bring all of our cares and worries to God, whose shoulders are big enough to carry them all for us. By entrusting our cares to God, we can receive the peace that is not dependent on circumstances, which is the peace of Christ.
The Rev. Susan Skillen is the interim pastor at All Saints Anglican Church in Amesbury.
