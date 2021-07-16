In the Spirit: Finding the true meaning of joy, freedom

“I walk with Love along the way, And O, it is a holy day; ...
The joy that none can take away Is mine; I walk with Love today.”
"Joy and Freedom"
Melissa Abbott
I’m a Plum Islander but spent most of the pandemic lockdown in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Daily, I followed the recounting of COVID-19 cases and the grim media reports. Quite soon, many changes played out in my own backyard. All the parks, beaches and pickleball courts closed. From my balcony, the ocean was so close, yet I couldn’t swim in the sparkling sea or feel the sand between my toes.
In the grander scheme of things, the loss of these simple pleasures wasn’t that bad, but as these multiplied and I felt myself surrounded by fear, dread and restrictions, I started to examine my real source of both joy and freedom. Could they really be stripped from me by protective government regulations or by the world’s fear?
This question caused me to ponder the deeper meaning of joy and freedom. Our Constitution promises us “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and certainly this ideal rings true in our hearts and has long been held as our inalienable rights, but what is it that really underpins these rights?
As a lifelong student of Christian Science, I remembered a Bible passage I learned in Sunday School class: “... your joy no man taketh from you.” (John 16:22).
Our class reasoned through this concept together: that God, divine love, is the source of true happiness, and therefore happiness is forever, not subject to circumstance.
It can’t be taken from us. It can’t be lost due to another’s unkind treatment toward us, a restrictive environment, or any unfavorable circumstance. Joy is a God-given spiritual quality that is part of our nature, part of the very fabric of our being.
Mary Baker Eddy, author of the groundbreaking book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," puts it this way: “This is the doctrine of Christian Science: that divine Love cannot be deprived of its manifestation, or object; that joy cannot be turned into sorrow, for sorrow is not the master of joy; that good can never produce evil; that matter can never produce mind nor life result in death.” (Page 304).
As I leaned on this idea of a deeper God-given joy, it opened the way to new activities and different kinds of exchanges. I started biking and I saw a new community of neighbors – biking, walking and skating down an empty Ocean Boulevard.
There was one older gentleman with the biggest smile. I learned to recognize his gait from down the street and daily looked forward to that moment when we’d pass each other, socially distanced, and simply trade smiles and hellos. And this honest, joyful expression of love and good will completely fed me.
Often, a hymn verse I’ve loved since childhood would echo in my heart: “I walk with Love along the way, And O, it is a holy day; ... The joy that none can take away Is mine; I walk with Love today.”
We’ve all come through a time of trial together and have been sorely tested on many levels. Perhaps, we’ve experienced being simply alone with God and our own thoughts. We’ve sorted through unproductive thinking or habits, and our outwardly busy lives have been forced to give place to quieter self-reflection.
I have found that many ingredients I thought were so essential to my happiness turned out to be expendable.
And as I’ve let go of those limiting definitions of happiness, I am finding a wider freedom and a fuller joy.
Melissa Abbott is a member of the Christian Science church at One Merrimac Place, Unit 4, in Newburyport.
