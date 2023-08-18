The portion of the Five Books of Moses that will be read in synagogues tomorrow addresses the people wanting a king as they are about to enter the Holy Land (Deuteronomy 17).
God set out rules for a king, saying that a king shall not “acquire great numbers of horses,” or “take many wives” or “accumulate large amounts of silver and gold”. That these are temptations of power.
And that “his heart will not be haughty over his brothers, and so that he will not turn away from the commandment, either to the right or to the left, in order that he may prolong [his] days in his kingdom”.
These dictates are important elements to maintaining democracy, which at present is being threatened in countries throughout the world, including the United States, Israel, Russia, El Salvador, Turkey, Czech Republic and India, Brazil, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Slovenia, Venezuela and Poland.
According to data from V-Dem (Values in Democracy), a monitoring institute based in Sweden that draws from the largest global dataset in its annual report, “More democracies are declining, and even sliding into autocracy, today than at any point in the last century. This trend, continuing for over a decade, appears to be accelerating, affecting established and fragile democracies alike across the globe.”
A speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas in June 2022 is an example of this troubling global trend, revealing “that authoritarian leaders around the world are learning from one another, with an aim of consolidating their grip on power and enriching themselves and their allies.”
An extreme example of a leader grabbing for power took place on Dec. 7 when President Castillo of Peru, shortly before noon, addressed the country in a surprise televised address.
He announced the dissolution of Congress and the installation of an emergency government, stunning political leaders across the spectrum, including his own allies, by effectively trying to carry out what was widely condemned as an attempted coup to cling to power.
In response, government officials resigned en masse. The top court declared the move unconstitutional. and the country’s armed forces and the national police issued a joint statement suggesting they would not support him. By day’s end, Pedro Castillo, 53, was ousted from power and under arrest. Dina Boluarte, his vice president, was sworn in as president and became the first woman to lead Peru.
Power should never be unlimited. What the biblical passage in Deuteronomy 17 is saying is that there needs to be two important constraints on leadership: 1. It is subject to the overarching authority of God and his law; and 2. Leadership should be focused on the people’s interests. Any attempt by a ruler to use power for personal advantage is against God’s will.
Every human being, not just the king, has been made in the image of God. Therefore, no one is entitled to rule over any other without his or her assent.
