In the Spirit: Grace in the time of COVID-19

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith.” (Ephesians 2:8)
"Grace" is a word that we use many times and rarely think about what it really means. In Latin, it is "gratia" and in Greek "charis."
Most Christian nations derived their word from one of these forms, which makes the original meaning once (or twice) removed.
The basic meaning of charis is “favor.” To receive God’s grace means to be favored by God. A favor is always a choice of the one who bestows it, rather than a necessity. God is not compelled to bestow his grace on us, but rather does it out of his exceeding love.
Grace is not a substance or an impersonal energy, despite the fact that it is sometimes almost palpable and it energizes us.
God’s favor is always a personal encounter, a manifestation of our relationship with an uncreated person, the One Who Is. We do not see God, but we experience his benevolent presence as grace. When we lose this grace, we suffer, because we are temporarily estranged from our creator.
Not all suffering, though, comes from a loss of grace. Sometimes, the most favored ones are precisely the ones who face the greatest challenges.
The best example is Mary, the most holy mother of God, who was called highly favored by Archangel Gabriel, but had to endure much adversity, culminating with seeing her beloved son hanging on the cross.
Grace never left her – she was rather called to endure patiently and witness the very salvation of mankind, the triumph of life over death.
It is always God’s favor that saves us, but we must grow in faith in order to receive this grace. Suffering is sometimes the necessary ingredient for this growth. It is in adversity that our faith is really tested and our understanding of grace deepened.
This terrible COVID-19 crisis does not indicate that we are no longer favored by God, but rather that we are severely tested.
We already see a shift in society toward a more mature approach regarding spending, saving, caring for one another and recognizing our limitations. It is God’s version of tough love, always connected to his deep, unending abyss of compassion, which can ultimately absorb all of our sorrows.
The good news is that the test is nearing its end. We just need to be patient for a few more months, pray and protect one another in faith. With God’s help, deliverance is near.
In the midtime, we still have an opportunity to heal as a nation and to relearn to care for one another. Then, and only then, we will be truly favored by God!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is pastor of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
